When I picked up “Don’t Know Tough,” I had no idea what I was getting ready to read, but I ultimately found myself identifying with both the author and the text on multiple levels.
First, Eli Cranor is an Arkansan, and I was born and raised barely 10 miles on the Mississippi side of the Arkansas border. Second, Denton, Arkansas, where high school football was almost a religion could have been Greenville, my hometown, where high school football was practically worshipped as well. Football owned Friday nights in the fall. Last, Cranor received more than 200 rejection notices on this eventual award-winning novel before a publisher risked taking a chance on him. My own award-winning first book, “A New Day in the Delta,” had 96 rejection notices before finally finding a publishing home. Apparently, Cranor made his search for a publisher a quest just like I did. I congratulate him for his persistence.
But with that said, let’s get to Cranor’s book. And let me remind you up front that this is noir. It is very dark, so don’t expect a feel-good story but instead a very powerful read. This is no “Blind Side” or “Friday Night Lights.”
High school coach Trent Powers was forced to move from California to rural Arkansas because it is the only job he could find after his team amassed a dismal record and his own father-in-law fired him. His wife, Marley, hates Arkansas. But there is a ray of hope. Powers has inherited Billy Lowe, a semi-literate running back who is better than anything he has ever seen, and his Denton Pirates are about to go into the state playoffs. If he can bring a state championship to Denton, his career can possibly be saved.
But Powers has a problem. Billy is dirt-poor white trash who lives in squalor with a beaten-down mother and a younger sibling. His mother lives with a psychotically drunken, abusive boyfriend who moved in after Billy’s own deadbeat, abusive dad abandoned them. Billy has little understanding of social norms and has severe anger issues. These come to a head just before the playoffs when Billy assaults a teammate on the field during practice. The player’s father is one of Denton’s wealthiest and most influential citizens.
Powers now finds himself in a tough spot, since the father insists that Billy be expelled from the team. If that’s not bad enough, Billy’s mother’s drunken boyfriend is found dead in their trailer, and the evidence points toward Billy. The now born-again Powers, a former tough foster child himself, decides that the only way to bail both Billy and himself out of their respective jams is to allow the volatile and possibly unstable Billy to move in with his family. He insists that Billy’s soul can be transformed through reason and patience. He sees football as Billy’s only option if he is to ever have a better life. He will rationalize almost anything to keep Billy on the team. I’ll stop there with the background information. You’ll have to read the book to find out where things go from here.
This dark book does have Christian themes as well as being about sports, family, redemption and courage since both Powers and Billy have something to prove. The story is told with alternating narrators. Each was intense and sometimes hard to read. We get shifting perspectives from each, and the differences are stark. In some ways, Billy is little more than an abused animal who has gone feral. He and his family are viewed as white trash by the entire town, and no one thinks he is worth anything unless they can use him on the football field. Overall, it was not an easy read and at times could be downright brutal, but it was worth the time I spent on it.
Reviewed by David Beckwith, author of “A Cruising Conspiracy.”