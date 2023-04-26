There is nothing like a tomato picked off of the vine and eaten fresh out of the garden. It is soooo sweet, tangy and tasty. The same does not occur in all the fresh fruits and vegetables we buy in the grocery store. Store-bought strawberries and other fruits are ripened with ethylene gas instead of sunshine. They are almost inedible.
To change that, grow your own. Establish a home garden even if you only have a porch or a balcony. Living on the fourth floor amongst the singing doves and climbing curly-tail lizards, I did not think this was possible.
“How wrong you are,” said my sister, Rene, who was visiting from cold Illinois. “Let me show you.”
With that she promptly created a balcony garden from grocery store potted basil, rosemary and thyme, with the admonition to “Water once a week, at least.”
Worried about familial repercussions, I dutifully wrote “Water plants” weekly on my calendar, as if I had a date with the newly planted pots.
If the basil gets too much water the leaves on the bottom of the plant turn yellow. Pinch off any flowers that start to bloom, because after flowering, the plant thinks it is done and grows woody stems. Leaflets next to the top of the stems create new branches. If it does flower it will grow seeds. They are viable and can be planted. They are also eaten in various Asian countries.
The plants are handsome. The morning sun warms the soil. I think they are smiling. I imagine my watering as a flirtation and name them Tom, Dick and Harry.
Leafy, green basil (Ocimum basilicum) sings arias in the ocean breezes. Originally found in Central Africa, now it grows everywhere it is warm. It needs warm weather to turn into the sweet basil we love to use when cooking. Frost kills it. Cooking destroys the flavor, so it is always added at the very end of cooking. Leaves dry easily for use even months later. Pesto is made with raw basil and retains its heavenly aromas.
Carl Linnaeus named it in 1753. John Keats wrote a famous poem, “Isabella, or the Pot of Basil.” It is the subject matter of several famous paintings. The story was originally found in the Decameron. Isabella buries the head of her murdered lover in a large pot of basil and profusely mourns over it. Designed to evoke feelings of lost love, it is rather gruesome.
Nutritionally, basil is full of vitamins A, C and K, beta-carotene, magnesium, iron and manganese, all of which help bone growth. Contrary to my previous beliefs, we continue to repair and replace bones throughout our entire lives at the rate of about 10% a year. Hence the need for yogurt, milk cheese and other calcium-rich foods.
There are at least 60 varieties of basil including lemon basil, blue and purple basil. It likes to be cut and grows bushier afterwards. Use the cuttings to propagate new plants by suspending them on toothpicks in water. Roots should begin growing within two weeks.
The word basil comes from the Greek and means “royal or kingly.” It is an annual plant that can grow to a height of 5 feet. But don’t worry, it will not grow that tall in a small balcony pot.
The aroma is enticing, but not to insects if the leaf is rubbed on the skin.
