I’ve always been a fan of husband-and-wife detective teams since reading Dashiell Hammett’s “The Thin Man” a zillion years ago. Later on, I discovered “Partners in Crime” by Agatha Christie, “Busman’s Holiday” by Dorothy Sayers, “Black & Blue” by Emma Jameson, “The Wring Rite” by Charlotte McCloud, “Callander Square” by Anne Perry, and that doubleheader (a husband and wife writing about a husband and wife) “The Norths Meet Murder” by Frances Lockridge and Richard Lockridge.
TV carried on the tradition with “Hart to Hart,” “McMillan & Wife,” et al. And the movies gave us that witty “Thin Man” series with William Powell and Myrna Loy, “Haunted Honeymoon,” “Mr. and Mrs. Murder,” “Strange Affair,” “There’s That Woman Again,” and Woody Allen’s “Manhattan Murder Mystery,” to name a few.
That’s why I was delighted to discover the Will and Betsy Black mystery series by Florida Keys writers David and Nancy Beckwith. There are eight books in the series so far — counting the most recent addition, “A Demonic Conspiracy.”
I’ve read them all, from “A Hurricane Conspiracy” to “A Cover-Up Conspiracy.” These novels often have a ripped-from-the-headlines plot that delivers a sense of verisimilitude that keeps you hooked. My favorite is “A Jamaican Conspiracy,” a tale as colorful as a glossy picture postcard.
From financial crimes to murder, Will and Betsy manage to solve the crime with an air of savior faire. He’s avuncular and smart, she’s as sharp as a dagger.
However, “A Demonic Conspiracy” takes a darker turn. The focus here is Will and a weird employee who puts his marriage in jeopardy. Leah Tzofia, a psychotic zealot, disrupts Will and Betsy’s personal as well as their professional lives. This “leads them into a realm far more dangerous than any criminal could.”
Although a longtime resident of the Keys, David Beckwith spent 40 years in the securities business, the first half of his career with Bache & Co. and its successors, the second half with Morgan Stanley. His wife, Nancy, was the largest commercial lender and underwriter for Florida National Bank/1st Union/Wachovia. They started writing the Will and Betsy Black Adventure Series in 2010.
An interesting side note: After Nancy passed away, David continued the series under their dual byline as an homage to his wife. This is a version of what’s known as a continuation novel, books taken over by a co-writer or another writer. Example: Romance novelist Traci Lambrecht continued the “P.J. Tracy” byline after her mother and writing partner died. A number of authors have continued novels under the Ian Fleming, Robert Ludlum, and Robert B. Parker bylines.
One gets the feeling that Nancy Beckwith lives on in the pages of these novels under the guise of Betsy Black. While I count David as a friend, I never met his wife. I’m glad to make her acquaintance in these sleek mysteries that often touch on Key West events.
As a matter of disclosure, I am publisher of Absolutely Amazing eBooks, the company that releases the Will and Betsy Black mysteries. But first, I was a fan. David and Nancy Beckwith had already published several novels in the series before I met David — best known to Key West Citizen readers as the columnist who writes these weekly book reviews.
I follow David’s critiques of other people’s books. But better still, I enjoy his tales about these husband-and-wife sleuths whose adventures echo real life.