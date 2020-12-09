“You load 16 tons and what do you get? Another day older and deeper in debt. Saint Peter don’t you call me ‘cause I can’t go / I owe my soul to the company store” should possibly be updated to be, “You load 16 drones and what do you get? Another day older and deeper in debt.” This is the dystopian world of Rob Hart’s “The Warehouse.”
Imagine a near-future world where one company (in this case the Cloud) has become all encompassing. Most brick-and-mortar smaller businesses have disappeared. Driverless trucks and drones are the norm. Job choices are slim in a world that is crashing and burning from climate change, an ineffectual, inconsequential government that is more on the side of huge corporations than the general public, the lack of clean water, street violence that makes it more and more dangerous to leave home, and uncontrolled migration.
There is a desperate scramble for a job, any job. Towering above the shambles is the Cloud, a monopoly with unfettered power — a monstrous behemoth that has its tentacles in every pie in the nation. The Cloud proclaims itself as the force for all that is good, as it provides for your every need with its drones. It has a universal presence and claims to be the perfect employer. There are no unions. Money is not allowed. Its employees live on site, and the Cloud provides for their every need.
These employees work mindless, monotonous 12-hour shifts seven days a week and live in company-owned apartments. They report in for their shift on company-owned trams. All employees are on a rating system where their performance is monitored and evaluated constantly, and a star rating is assigned. An employee runs himself ragged because even an average rating can get you fired, and at the end of each shift most employees just want to collapse on their apartment futon. Below average is automatic dismissal. Even an employee’s off-time is under constant surveillance by personal monitoring and tracking devices. An employee doesn’t get paid in currency, but instead in credits redeemable only with companies owned by the Cloud. Yet people are clamoring to work for the Cloud and will do whatever is necessary to keep their job in lieu of being ejected back into the real world to survive the best way that they can.
Is this starting to sound like an updated version of George Orwell’s “1984” or “Brave New World”?
The story is told from the points of view of three people. There is Gibson Wells, the Cloud’s CEO and the richest man in the world, who is dying of cancer. He is a man who sees himself as a person who has done nothing but good for the world. He is a self-justifying hypocrite who claims that he has gotten to where he is because of “market forces.” Then there is Paxton, a former prison guard and onetime inventor and entrepreneur, who was driven out of business by the Cloud and now works security for them. Lastly, there is Zinnia. She is an employee with her own hidden agenda who gravitates toward Paxton because his position gives her access to areas unavailable to her normally.
Hart skillfully lays out his premise and gives us a painstaking portrayal of a world bereft of humanity, morality or ethics. The Cloud is a product of the unquestioning consumer who cares only about the lowest prices and the ease of delivery. It is scary and relevant to today’s world and therefore thought provoking. It was also an easy read with some surprising twists. It has been optioned by Ron Howard to be a possible movie.
Reviewed by David Beckwith, author of “A Demonic Conspiracy.”