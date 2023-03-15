She doffs her leafy burdens and sits naked in the garden during the cool winter months. Then flirtatious, terminal branches pop with brilliant yellow or virginal white blooms. She is rightly called plumeria for her blooming plumes that attract attention. Her blooms are even more ostentatious because her limbs are otherwise bare.
Plumeria, or frangipani, are often used in wedding bouquets. Hawaiian leis sport them, maybe because the 12 species of Plumeria grow like weeds throughout the warm Americas. They are not native to Key West, but are often planted in yards because of their splendor. Tourists are impressed.
They are easily propagated by planting a cutting into a sunny spot and gently watering it. Pruning lower branches should be done in the winter months. Let the poisonous sap dry before planting. Don’t touch. Native Americans used this sap to tip their arrows with poison.
The Dogbane family indicates that there is a degree of toxicity in the plant. It is the bane of dogs. The sap produces a rash in many people. If the bitter flower is eaten, it is toxic. However, there is no record of death. That said, “Do not eat” is wise advice. Don’t let your dog eat it either.
The tree grows to an average height of 8 feet. Flowers with five petals emerge in bunches from the tips of branches in a myriad of colors. Pink, white and yellow are most common in Key West. It has a width of 10 feet in most gardens. With proper nutrition and time it can achieve greater heights, but it keeps its airy appeal.
Its leaves are oval and grow opposite each other. Some plants are sensitive and the leaves fold up for a few minutes when it gets dark or they are touched. Some species can grow leaves that are shaped like a long, pointed fiddle or spoon. Scientists frequently make use of this plant in their experiments on plant memory.
It removes arsenic and other heavy metals, such as copper, lead, tin and zinc, from the soil and deposits potassium and nitrogen. It can fix nitrogen from the air in order to capture bacteria to make that nitrogen usable for the plant.
Plumeria pudica has heady aromas while others do not. Since it grows like a weed there are copious varieties. The name frangipani comes from a French perfume maker in the 1500s who used it to perfume her gloves after tanning. The flower aroma is stronger at night when the plant is attempting to seduce night-flying pollinators. Imagine that beside your door with evening cocktails. It is also casually called demure, shy, bashful, sleepy or do not touch plant. Pudica is Latin for “bashful.”
Black fungus will attack the tree if it is overwatered. It likes to be bone dry in the winter. Mealybugs, mites and frangipani caterpillars will wage war on the plant. Webworms wrap plumeria leaves in sticky webs. Less care is better care for this aromatic gem.
This plant makes a beautiful gift. Pot it and the person who receives it can enjoy it as a table decoration and then plant it in the yard. It is a memorable gift that keeps on giving for years.
Key West Master Gardener Robin Robinson was a columnist for the Chicago Daily News. Her books “Plants of Paradise” and award-winning “Roots Rocks and Rain: Native Trees of the Florida Keys” and the newest addition, “Sexy Shrubs in Sandy Soil,” can be found at the Garden Club. This column is part of a series developed by the Key West Garden Club. For information about plants, visit a compilation of previous columns at http://www.keywestgardenclub.com, Robin’s Columns.