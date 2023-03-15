She doffs her leafy burdens and sits naked in the garden during the cool winter months. Then flirtatious, terminal branches pop with brilliant yellow or virginal white blooms. She is rightly called plumeria for her blooming plumes that attract attention. Her blooms are even more ostentatious because her limbs are otherwise bare.

Plumeria, or frangipani, are often used in wedding bouquets. Hawaiian leis sport them, maybe because the 12 species of Plumeria grow like weeds throughout the warm Americas. They are not native to Key West, but are often planted in yards because of their splendor. Tourists are impressed.