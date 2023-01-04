No matter your motivations, it’s never too late or too early to start focusing on your heart health, and taking steps now can make a big difference. Small changes, like following a healthier eating plan, can help you start down a path toward improved heart health.
One step you can take is following the DASH eating plan, which is a flexible and balanced way of eating that stands for Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension and was developed by the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute. Requiring no special foods, DASH provides daily and weekly nutritional goals to help lower two major risk factors for heart disease: high blood pressure and high LDL (bad) cholesterol.
Being more physically active, managing stress, getting quality sleep and not smoking combined with DASH can put you on a path toward a healthy heart for life.
Encouraging others to join you on your heart-health journey can also be rewarding. Research shows social support and personal networks make it more likely you’ll stick to healthy habits like eating healthy.
Sharing heart-healthy recipes with family and friends is an added bonus, and this DASH-friendly meal of Greek-Style Flank Steak with Tangy Yogurt Sauce can help you take the guesswork out of putting nutritious dinners on the table.
Recipe courtesy of the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute
Prep time: 25 minutes
Cook time: 25 minutes
Servings: 4
Marinade:
1/4 cup lemon juice
1 tablespoon olive oil
2 teaspoons fresh oregano, rinsed, dried and chopped
1 tablespoon garlic, minced (2-3 cloves)
1 beef flank steak (12 ounces)
Yogurt Sauce:
1 cup cucumber, peeled, seeded and chopped
1 cup nonfat plain yogurt
2 tablespoons lemon juice
1 tablespoon fresh dill, rinsed, dried and chopped
1 tablespoon garlic, minced (2-3 cloves)
1/2 teaspoon salt
To make marinade: In large bowl, combine lemon juice, olive oil, oregano and garlic.
Lay steak in flat container with sides and pour marinade over steak. Marinate at least 20 minutes, or up to 24 hours, turning several times.
To make yogurt sauce: Combine cucumber, yogurt, lemon juice, dill, garlic and salt. Set yogurt sauce aside at least 15 minutes to blend flavors. Sauce can be prepared up to 1 hour in advance and refrigerated.
Preheat broiler to high with rack 3 inches from heat source.
Broil steak about 10 minutes on each side to minimum internal temperature of 145 F. Let cool 5 minutes before carving.
Slice thinly across grain into 12 slices.
Serve three slices with 1/2 cup yogurt sauce.
Tip: Serve in sandwich with pita bread, lettuce and tomato, or as a meal with sliced tomatoes, feta cheese and Kalamata olives.