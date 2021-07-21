Drug smuggling really took hold and changed lifestyles in the Florida Keys in the 1970s and ‘80s. A man going out on the smuggler’s mother ship could make a quick $100,000. A man in a smaller boat could clear maybe $40,000. Whoever loaned his van or truck to a smuggler didn’t even have to be there to make $10,000. This was very tempting for fishermen who normally made $17,000 a year.
This new industry changed the way things looked in the Keys. Overnight, poverty-stricken fishermen who once drove old, rust-bucket trucks cruised U.S. 1 in sleek new pickups and Cadillacs. Young men who yesterday wore blue jeans, old T-shirts and scuffed work boots were strutting up and down Duval Street wearing thick gold chains, expensive watches and fancy cowboy boots as drug smuggling became their way of life. They ignored or laughed at the law; they treated the criminal justice system as a joke. And the greed even tempted underpaid, overworked law enforcement officials who felt like they were fighting a losing battle anyway.
This is the period of history Charles Jamison describes in his narrative nonfiction book, “Colombian Gold.” Jamison is certainly qualified to tell this story. He first came to the Keys in the 1960s as a member of the U.S. Air Force and then relocated here permanently. He spent 50 years working the gin-clear waters of the Keys in a variety of vocations. He’s been a lobsterman, as well as a collector and supplier of various forms of sea life that he sold to retailers and hobbyists nationwide. He also chronicled the activities of the smugglers and “cocaine cowboys” he encountered. He and his family remain Keys residents even today, his children and grandchildren being bona fide Conchs.
“Colombian Gold” takes place in 1980 during a period of a little over a month. It is mostly a police procedural recounting a successful 35,000-pound marijuana bust. This drug bust did not actually occur as one load. The author constructed his story as a composite of a variety of drug busts that occurred in 1979 and 1980. The information, however, is factual and based on a journal kept by the Jamison during that period. While the events described are not in context and the names are fictional, the events and people are real. Many of the people involved still live in the Keys to this day.
The protagonist of the book is Mike Shannon, a detective with the Key West Police Department who is only a couple of weeks away from retirement when his superior, Lt. Martinez, assigns him this case as his last investigation before he retires. The story is told from multiple points of view, partially from Shannon’s and partially from that of the smugglers. The book could have used one last read to edit some typos, but I found it to be a captivating tale that kept my interest from start to finish. I also enjoyed the author’s general comments about the Keys and the overall environment in the Keys during the early ‘80s. I liked getting a better perspective on the smuggling trade from the viewpoint of those who were actually involved. It is a worthwhile addition to your library of Keys-related books, and I would recommend it for people interested in this genre.
Reviewed by David Beckwith, author of ‘A Demonic Conspiracy.’