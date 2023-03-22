roses
Photo provided

I remember getting a bouquet of red roses from my father at my coming-out party on my 16th birthday. He said he wanted to be the first to send me roses. The flowers came from a real florist and were expensive. I was thrilled.

I also remember getting a handful of wild garden posies from Neil, an early boyfriend. I was equally thrilled. While I was in college, one mysterious red rose was left in front of my dorm room door. I remember each of those gifts while a whole month could pass in which I did not retain a single memorable event.