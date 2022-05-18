“Heartbreak Bay” is the final book in Rachel Caine’s five-part Stillhouse Lake series and the last the best-selling novelist wrote before her death from cancer on Nov. 1, 2020. During her writing career, Caine published 56 books after retiring from being the director of corporate communications of a multinational corporation. This book was released after her death. I previously reviewed “Bitter Falls,” the fourth book in the series, in this column.
While the books in this series ably demonstrate what a thriller should be, they can be read on a standalone basis. But I would recommend that this well-written, character-driven series be best read from the beginning to get the full story on the dangers Gwen Proctor, the series protagonist, and her family have faced and to get to know the characters well. Caine doesn’t waste a lot of words on Gwen’s background story. Reading the books in order will also help you fully appreciate the growth of a young woman who has been faced with adversity into a paragon of strength, courage and fortitude. Otherwise, you’re not only missing a great reading experience, but also a lot of character development.
The macro theme of this book is choices. Life is a series of choices. Those choices will not only affect your life but also the lives of those around you. Or they could have even farther-reaching implications. There is no way to avoid these choices, but one needs to understand their consequences. This story is fast paced with twists and turns and lots of moral dilemmas.
Gwen Proctor, formerly known as Gina Royal, was once married to Melvin Royal, a serial killer who butchered women in the family garage. Many people refused to believe that she did not know what was happening and suspected her of being his accomplice. Her life and the lives of her two children turned into a living hell, and she had to change her name and move from city to city to get away from her haters.
As this book begins, Gwen’s friend, Detective Kezia Claremont, awakens now P.I. Gwen and her partner, Sam Cade, in the wee hours of a cold Tennessee morning to do her a favor on a horrible case. Gwen meets Kez on a seldom travelled backroad beside a murky pond where a submerged vehicle is pulled out of the water. Two young toddler sisters have been strapped in their seatbelts to drown in the backseat of the car. The driver is nowhere to be found. No one else is around. Where is the mother? Was she kidnapped? Was she in an accident? Did she purposely drown her own children? They are horrified and repulsed by the grisly scene. The resulting probe leads them into a deadly investigation that rapidly unravels and stirs up a hornet’s nest that draws crazies out of the woodwork, making Gwen’s life once again chaos as she and her family are stalked by a very hostile, anonymous person. This invisible killer plays a sick game of “Would you rather … .” The endgame is the player’s life.
The author had a note at the end of the book regarding her battle with cancer. It amazed me that she was still giving to her readers as she was going through hard times as she fought a killer that ultimately claimed her life. My thoughts and prayers remain with Rachel Caine, as strong and brave as the resolute female characters she created.
Reviewed by David Beckwith, author of “A Treasure Conspiracy.”