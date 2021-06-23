Light enables us to see. It does for plants, too. In 1905 Gottlieb Haberandt, the famous Austrian naturalist you never heard of, used a microscope to discover that the leaves of plants’ contain lenses. These concave constructs allow the plant to perceive light. It uses sunlight to create energy to enable it to grow.
Since plants apparently do not have short-term memories, they use the light immediately. Plants do have long-term memories and can recognize danger or repeated activities that are not dangerous, such as being moved or dropped or watered.
Interestingly, they can also perceive the shape of nearby plant leaves and grow their leaves to mimic them. This may keep predators at bay. To mimic the shape of the host plant’s leaf, they must have the ability to “see” the host plant. What Haberandt found was that the epidermis of a leaf had convex lenses that could convey images to underlying cellular levels. Darwin agreed with him. Then the idea faded into oblivion, and no one has written about it in the last 100 years.
Visual systems are varied, and plants have a primitive form of sight. The ocelli have structures like the cornea and retina. They can be found in the epidermis of leaves and even roots. Plants have 11 types of photoreceptors while humans have only four. But “visualizing” in a plant must be defined differently than in an animal.
Do plants hear? The chomping of a caterpillar, yes. They immediately produce toxic chemicals in response. Vivaldi? No. They hear what is important to them, not what is important to us.
Several unusual situations arose in the last week that brought my attention to the importance of sight. My visiting New York actor friend, David, developed a detached retina and was driven to Miami hospital in the middle of the night for surgery at 9 the next morning. He is currently lying face down for the next week while gravity, hopefully, reattaches the ripped-up retina.
The next day, I got a call from my brother-in-law telling me that he was driving my sister to the hospital in Illinois with two detached retinas. (This is weird.) I advised my younger sister that she needed to eat more carrots and stop watching so much TV. She laughed disdainfully and told me I did not know what I was talking about. Humor and eye sensitivity runs in the family.
At 8 years old, my mother had the first successful cornea transplant. It was done by a Dr. Gifford in Lincoln, Nebrask, a during the Great Depression. She was a charity case. He saw her after a long wait in line.
“She has growths that will eat into her brain. She is going to die anyway so you might as well let me try this experimental surgery,” he said in front of my grandparents and mother. My mother told me she wondered what it meant “to die.” Now, I too, wonder what it means “to die.”
The surgery was successful on one of her eyes and mother was able to see. She became a watercolor artist, teacher and naturalist. “Let’s go on a hike” was a well-known phrase in my house. Maybe I remember this 80-year-old memory like the plants remember their past experiences.
Harold Wagner (1862-1929) took numerous photographs through the lenses of leaves that showed people and English landscapes. Despite a story being published by The New York Times, this remarkable experiment was evidently too far out for the scientific community to take seriously. It was forgotten. Now, Stephano Mancuso is talking about it in his new book, “The Evolutionary Genius of Plants.” Old theories are being re-examined with new technology. Exciting, revolutionary discoveries are bound to ensue!
