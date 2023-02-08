Book cover

‘Hidden Cargo’ by Robin Lloyd. Lyons Press Softbound edition.

I’m a multigenerational Southerner born and raised in Greenville, Mississippi, where Confederate Memorial Day was once a legal holiday and the Fourth of July was in some places not observed. It was also the home one of our foremost Civil War historians, Shelby Foote, and was called “The Most Southern Place on Earth” by author James Cobb. I was also alive when the last Confederate veteran was buried in the Confederate cemetery behind Beauvoir (1952), the last home of Jefferson Davis, and I camped out with the Boy Scouts on the Vicksburg battlefield. As you might imagine, I have read many accounts of what the old folks used to call the War of Northern Aggression and the period following it known as Reconstruction.

I went into Robin Lloyd’s “Hidden Cargo” with low expectations, since he is an ex-NBC correspondent who lives in Chevy Chase, Maryland. Well, I was wrong. It was not the same old rehash of the same old story told from the same old perspective. It covered an issue that I had never given much thought to and offered a fresh point of view. On top of that, it was also well written and well edited.