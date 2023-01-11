I received a large, maroon box of chocolates for Christmas from my sister, Rene. This gift brought back memories of my mother’s yearly gift, which she immediately hid. She often forgot where she hid it and sometimes we wouldn’t find the box until the chocolate had turned white.

My box had two layers. It was sensual, decadent and guilt producing. My guilt came from the number of calories that consuming it would entail, but history decrees that my guilt could be much deeper. Cocoa plants grow near the equator and were first harvested by native labor until sickness and death necessitated the importation of slave labor. Now, the beans are picked mostly by children. Over 2 million kids currently labor in the cocoa fields of Central America.