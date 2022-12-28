Con games and con artists have long been popular with mystery writers and readers alike. There is a good reason for this. While people love a crime story where success depends on the protagonist being tougher or better armed than his opposition, they also love their protagonist to win by outwitting his foe.

In some regards, Duane Lindsay’s “The Grifter’s Daughter” is a classic example of the long con (a con that takes lots of preparation and expense with a team rather than relying on a lone practitioner but will result in a big payoff if it works) story that traces its linage back to “The Sting” or the “Ocean’s” films. Readers especially love it when an elaborate scheme is perpetrated in the name of social justice, i.e., the only people who lose money seem to deserve it since they have cheated people themselves in the past to become financially successful. We love to see the cheaters get cheated.