It is the most-used commodity that we do not notice most of the time. We complain about its water quantity, too much or too little. We whine over its texture. We comment on its temperature, too high or too low. We notice its intensity, too bright or too dim. Yet, despite all these complaints, without air, our life is measured in minutes.
Recently, viruses have used it as a means of transportation, inflicting untold damage on our lungs. Little is known or suspected about the effect that the air has on us when we breathe our high or low humidity. We run it through the filtering system of our air conditioners. How clean that air is depends on the last time the filter was changed. Monday’s air is cleaner than Friday’s air.
In 1833, Charles Darwin noticed a layer of sand forming on his boat deck, the Beagle, while he was out to sea. Thus began the analysis of the atmosphere. Scientists have continued to measure this sand for the last 150 years. The composition of the minerals in the sand helps them determine where the sand began its airborne journey. It turns out that the sand of the coral-covered islands in the Caribbean began in the Sahara Desert of Africa. The sand that is in the atmosphere above us right now has floated over from wind-swept hills from afar. Today, the dry Saharan air is keeping away the heavy rainstorms and, even possibly, hurricanes. The weather report displays maps of the air flow across the ocean on Google. A rainy day, provoking floods, doesn’t just happen. Unseen forces high in the sky affect the way we live or die.
Architects have long considered the air flow and predominate wind direction when placing their buildings on a plot of land, as well as when and where the sun’s rays hit the building. Now they are being asked to consider the effects of the building on the environment regarding climate.
Although universities have been slow to include climate in their curriculum, the classes offered are jammed with eager students. Far from being a separate curriculum major, climate is being integrated into many subjects of university study. Realizing the importance of climate in world-wide decisions, teachers are adding questions in their individual areas of study. School boards are getting involved in what is taught in high school classes. Does that include changes to include climate sciences? We are all connected. This connection encourages empathy instead of blame. There are even “climate in literature” classes for the English major. I want to take one.
Since we have stayed home, the specific quality of air that we breathe most often is under individual control. Do we open our windows and breathe the dust from Africa, or now in the east, the smoke from Oregon? What is clean air and its effects on our allergies and colds? Do we wear a mask against airborne chemicals other than viruses? Who is responsible for emitting chemicals, and how do we measure those chemicals? Is shutting ourselves into air-conditioned homes the answer? Or the problem?
After taking a walk down the Nature Trail on Atlantic Boulevard and breathing the oxygen-filled air from the swampy area on the left, my lungs and even the pores of my skin felt different. Is that side of the building healthier than the other side that gets less plant-produced oxygen? Should I move? Can architects answer that question?
Key West Master Gardener Robin Robinson was a columnist for the Chicago Daily News. Her books “Plants of Paradise” and award-winning “Roots Rocks and Rain: Native Trees of the Florida Keys” and the newest addition, “Sexy Shrubs in Sandy Soil,” can be found at the Garden Club. This column is part of a series developed by the Key West Garden Club. For information about plants, visit a compilation of previous columns at http://www.keywestgardenclub.com, Robin’s Columns.