What would you do if you were shipwrecked on an island full of vegetation but nothing to eat?
One castaway who was rescued from just such an island vowed to plant coconut palm trees (cocos nucifera) on every island he visited for the rest of his life. It confirms my belief that “do-gooders” have always existed.
The French may have named it “coconut” because the French word for shell is “coque.”
These useful trees can provide food, clothing and shelter. The meat from a coconut makes cooking oil and soap. Mouth-watering dishes are created using the milk. Rope, brushes and mattresses are made from various other parts of the tree. Don’t imagine that all these useful palms floated across the ocean to land on a fertile island shore on their own. Those seeds had a little help from their human friends who were thinking ahead during their southern sea travels. “Plant a coconut, get a coconut. Never any doubt.”
Those coconut trees knew how to take care of their own nutrient needs. While most sandy soils on beaches have few nutrients, the palms cleverly devised a fertilization plan of their own that solves that problem. Each leaf is folded to make a gutter that channels nutrient-rich rainwater to run down and deposit itself directly on the roots of the palm tree. Free nourishment is obtained from the richly endowed clouds. Not to mention all of the substances from the air such as pollen, dung and other dead vegetable matter. Allergy-provoking material is excellent plant fertilizer.
The coconut seed is huge. Compare it to the seed of peas or corn or an oak tree. The larger the seed of a plant, the larger its energy reserves, the longer it can survive without getting nutrients from the soil. Coconuts float around in saltwater for years and survive. The seed is designed for survival in the most dire of circumstances. It survives situations that would kill most other seeds.
There are thousands of kinds of palm trees, but they can be divided into two varieties of leaves. The first is called palmate or fan palm because the leaves extend like the fingers on a hand from a central base. The second variety is called pinnate and has leaves that look like a feather.
The leaves may be simple enough, but the trunks are a jumble of different ideas. A 6-foot-tall palm and a 100-foot-tall palm are both still called palms. Some trunks are covered in long hair, like the old man palm. Others are as smooth as sun-kissed skin, while some produce a plethora of prickly spikes. Trunks are tall and slender or short and fat and every shape in between. However they grow, the language they speak is “luxury” and “lazy southern living.” I can’t imagine a warm winter vacation without a palm tree.
