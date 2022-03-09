Keys water is terribly expensive. One local gardener during the Key West Garden Club’s recent tour reported that watering her quarter-acre area cost her $250 in one month. Our water comes aquifers beneath the Everglades. That is why it is imperative to plant a Florida friendly landscape. Those plants recognize our sunny, windy climate and our sandy, porous soil. They do not need the copious amounts of water that plants transplanted from other kinds of soil and climate require. There are still a plethora of choices in plants when creating a Florida friendly landscape. The Keys are in Zone 11b, classified as subtropical.
There are several things to consider when designing a garden landscape. One is the kind of soil that the plant will use to make its home.
Our soil does not retain nutrients well. Therefore, fertilizer is added. Ideally, lightly, two or three times a year. Make sure that magnesium is among the micronutrients contained in the fertilizer. If not, invest in some Epsom salts (pure magnesium). Remember that fertilizer makes the weeds grow faster, too.
“Mulch!” Kitty Sommerville recommends. But not with cypress and not too thick. Do not allow mulch to accumulate next to a tree’s trunk.
The shape of a garden is considered in several different ways. The shape of the leaf or frond and the shape of the grouping of forms. A variety of heights not only creates visual interest, but it determines the kinds of butterflies and insects the grouping attracts.
Pair flowing macho ferns with a spike of fuchsia-colored Ti plant. Plant it in the center to make a pleasing group. This pattern of shape and color choice was repeated in the front garden at 600 George St., creating unity between the front and the rear of the garden.
Adding a piece of art into the plethora of green plantings creates a bit of pizzazz that will attract human visitors. Jeff Ware creates sculpture from beautiful chunks of a variety of rare woods. The sculptures can be in sizes so large that they would not easily fit in a living room, but turn the living area of the garden into a gallery. Add a running water feature whose calming sound turns the garden into a retreat. A colorful vase or garden furniture produce other interest-provoking effects.
Our garden guide paused while Navy planes passed. Military plane noise that stops all conversation, can be mentally transformed into protective, safe frac, instead of annoying blasts. It’s all in the mind.
The brick pathways were another unifying feature in the garden tour. Chicago bricks were laid in a herringbone pattern that subtly pointed the way to walk into one garden. They are called Chicago bricks because after the great Chicago fire that destroyed all of the wooden buildings, the city re-built with fire resistant bricks instead of flammable wood. The brick business was hot, not the bricks. Bricks were sent all over the country.
While visiting the garden at 800 George St. with a tall mahogany tree high above, we spotted rare white-crowned pigeons who like to mate in the Keys, a treat for birders. The bird lovers search for palm warblers in the lower branches.
Height is especially important for attracting butterflies. Some like to flit in upper branches while others prefer low branches. All gardeners are urged to plant native, butterfly-attracting plants. Milkweed is especially prolific and butterflies go ga-ga over its nectar.
Another factor in designing a garden is the texture of the leaves of the plants. A split leaf philodendron creates a holey space for a Sunday morning meditation. The dark green leaves contrast with the paler, fragile fronds of ferns.
Gardeners may never paint a canvas, but creative visual art can exist right outside their doors.
Key West Master Gardener Robin Robinson was a columnist for the Chicago Daily News. Her books “Plants of Paradise” and award-winning “Roots Rocks and Rain: Native Trees of the Florida Keys” and the newest addition, “Sexy Shrubs in Sandy Soil,” can be found at the Garden Club. This column is part of a series developed by the Key West Garden Club. For information about plants, visit a compilation of previous columns at http://www.keywestgardenclub.com, Robin’s Columns.