“Art is not what you see but what you make others see.” –Degas
And what you behold from the hands and minds of the masters may or may not be from the touch of their brush.
Did you know that the Mona Lisa, the most famous portrait in the world, was once stolen from the Louvre Museum in Paris? I didn’t. The theft happened in 1911 and the painting wasn’t returned until 1913. Vincenzo Peruggia, a Louvre handyman and framer with a dying wife who was in financial difficulty, stole the Mona Lisa, dropping its frame and glass case on the stairway in his haste to escape with it after he rolled it up into his smock. After trying to sell the painting to Florence’s Uffizi Museum, he went to prison for his crime. What ensued has become an endless scholarly debate. There has been a conspiracy theory ever since with many believing that the picture now in place is a highly skilled forgery. A tall story? Maybe, but maybe not.
In “The Last Mona Lisa,” artist and writer Jonathan Santlofer weaves an imaginative tale, a mixture of fact and the meanderings of his own mind. This Dan Brown-like conspiracy thriller seeks to explore what possibly happened to Da Vinci’s masterpiece during the period that it was missing. It offers a high stakes jaunt into the world of art forgery and theft and takes the reader on a panoramic trip through the churches and museums of Paris and Florence.
The novel begins in 2019 with protagonist Luke Perrone, Peruggia’s great grandson. Luke is a wannabe artist and assistant art professor in New York struggling to make tenure and get an exhibition for his own artwork, and going from one unfulfilling relationship to another with a variety of women. His life begins to change when he receives an email saying that Peruggia’s journal has possibly emerged in Florence. Luke becomes obsessed with finding the journal and flies off to the Laurentian Library in Florence to locate it. But his efforts perk up the antennae of others who wish to locate the journal before he does. These people include John Smith, an on-the-outs Interpol analyst; Alexandra Greene, a gorgeous woman harboring a secret with whom Luke becomes romantically involved; a Russian hit man; and an unscrupulous, extremely wealthy private art collector.
The book is written in a polished, descriptive manner in more than 100 short, snappy chapters. It is fast paced with more emphasis being placed on the story than the characters. The story is told from multiple viewpoints: Luke, the Interpol analyst, Alexandra, the Russian killer and even Vincenzo Peruggia through his diary. Vincenzo and Luke’s point of view is in the first person while the others are told in the third person in a plot timeline that alternates between the past and present. The reader discovers Vincenzo’s story at the same time Luke does. The author has detailed descriptions of architecture and works of art. This may be a little much for readers who are not art lovers. But the book intertwines quickly into a tale of secrets, loss, family, lies, greed, heartbreak, obsession and murder, along with the details of creating, forging and restoring artwork. Anyone who loves historical fiction or is fascinated by the famous Gardner Museum heist in Boston will probably like this book.
Reviewed by David Beckwith, author of “A Treasure Conspiracy.”