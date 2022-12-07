Every year during the holiday season I try to review one book with a holiday theme. Inevitably, the book I seem to stumble across is a whodunit, cozy mystery. I guess authors don’t want to write something too dark during what is supposed to be the year’s season of goodwill.

But as I commented a couple of weeks ago, lately I’ve grown somewhat tired of the cozy genre. Well, this year I found a Christmas book written in a different vein. Ross Greenwood’s “The Santa Killer” is a breath of fresh air — a police procedural. Procedurals kick their air of mystery to the next level with propulsive background stories. This killer storyline was very believable, and there was a tinge of realism at its core. The book does that impeccably well, featuring lifelike characters flawed by real-world problems. It doesn’t follow the typical trajectory but instead follows its own path, abides by its own rules and flourishes because of it.