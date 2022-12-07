Every year during the holiday season I try to review one book with a holiday theme. Inevitably, the book I seem to stumble across is a whodunit, cozy mystery. I guess authors don’t want to write something too dark during what is supposed to be the year’s season of goodwill.
But as I commented a couple of weeks ago, lately I’ve grown somewhat tired of the cozy genre. Well, this year I found a Christmas book written in a different vein. Ross Greenwood’s “The Santa Killer” is a breath of fresh air — a police procedural. Procedurals kick their air of mystery to the next level with propulsive background stories. This killer storyline was very believable, and there was a tinge of realism at its core. The book does that impeccably well, featuring lifelike characters flawed by real-world problems. It doesn’t follow the typical trajectory but instead follows its own path, abides by its own rules and flourishes because of it.
As the book begins two weeks before Christmas, Maggie Glover, a single mom, is assaulted on her front doorstep as she’s attempting to unlock her front door in her quiet neighborhood. The only witness is her 9-year-old mostly-non-verbal autistic daughter, Pippa, who happens to be looking out of her second-floor bedroom window as she waits for her mother to come home from work. A retiree neighbor thinks that she may have seen someone skulking in the neighborhood wearing a Santa Claus costume. There is no explanation as to why Maggie was targeted. When police detective Barton is assigned to the case, he finds himself hampered by personnel shortages due to COVID. He also finds out that Maggie is a woman who everyone seems to like. She has nothing to hide, and there is no apparent reason for someone to want to hurt her. Everyone is stumped. But then Pippa’s grandmother phones the police station with a disturbing report. Pippa has drawn a picture of Santa Claus, and when interviewed says, “Bad Santa hurt Mommy.”
Then another woman who Maggie knows and who seems to also have a spotless reputation is also assaulted in a similar manner. I began to whittle down my suspects, sure each time that I had identified the culprit, but then Greenwood would throw a curve ball at me, and I was back to square one.
The book has two plot threads and two apparent perps. Both plots are very clever, and while they interweave in some ways, they each have their own identities. The author allows us to observe both perps and to get somewhat into each one’s brain. One killer is a patient and very smart person who maintains a list of his prospective victims. He watches and studies his victim’s patterns and daily schedule. He walks and uses public transportation but only ones that don’t have CCTV cameras. After all, it takes time to properly plan a crime and then successfully escape the clutches of the police. He knows that if he rushes things, that is when he is likely make mistakes that will leave him behind bars. The other is more reckless. Could they be one and the same?
The author’s writing style was easy to read and very relatable. It opens with a dramatic scene whose relevance took some time to become clear. Chapters are short. There are over 100. The story moved a good but not frantic pace with enough twists and turns to keep my attention throughout. Greenwood’s reflections on life seemed to be spot on. I especially identified with his observations on grief and also the human condition of being in a hurry to get to the next life stage. I also enjoyed his sense of humor.
Lest I forget, ho, ho, ho. I wish you all the best this holiday season.
Reviewed by David Beckwith, author of “A Cruising Conspiracy.”