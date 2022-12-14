Despite having no previous experience in being a book critic, Nancy and I began writing this column in Solares Hill as a favor for my now deceased friend, Mark Howell. This being a weekly column, I have now written somewhere in excess of 700 book reviews. I guess that makes me a pro or at least a pro wannabe. Occasionally I have been at a loss for words (especially with avant-garde material) or have been bored stiff, so I’ve farmed out a review to someone more qualified or interested than me. Sometimes I pass on a book all together.

This brings me to Tarryn Fisher’s “The Wives.” I’m unsure how to even organize my thoughts on this book, or how much I should tell you about it. Did I enjoy it? I think so. I kept reading it addictively since I needed to know what was going on. Was it just a trashy read? I’m not sure. Was it plausible or just ridiculous and unbelievable? I’m still debating those issues.