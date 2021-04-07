The first thing I do when I start writing a column is to research my subject. When I Googled desert rose shrub (Adenium obese), this is what came up: “Does desert rose like full sun? Can a desert rose be planted in the ground? How big does a desert rose get? Can a desert rose kill you?”
In this tropical climate, desert rose revels in growing outside in full, hot, searing sun and never gets a sunburn. Their stems are often called feet because they attain prodigious width and, if grown in a pot, can be twisted weekly to make the stem curl.
I begin with the scariest of these options. Can a desert rose kill? I imagine its obese branches extending toward the warm body of your cat, dog or even horse. Desert rose wraps its seductive pink- or rose-colored flowers around the unsuspecting victim while it lulls the object of its affection with provocative odors. Of course, that is not the way it kills.
Dogs and cats have no hesitancy in chomping on the flowers and eating the poisonous latex in the branches, but humans usually are a bit more discerning. A human would have to be an active participant in the choice to devour the killer stems and blooms, although I never underestimate the vulnerability of the human intellect, I believe they would abstain from this destructive activity. (Think of the things we have believed in the last year, if in doubt about human choices.)
Potted plants grow to 2 or 3 feet in height, but when planted in the ground a shrub can achieve a stupendous 9 feet in height. They need water during their growing season in the spring, but can withstand drought. In fact, their roots like to be fully dry before they are watered.
If you, or the wind, breaks off a branch of the plump shrub, two new buds will appear where the single branch once protruded. Dry and dip the severed branch in root tone. Branches plucked in the spring work best. Plant in well-drained soil and a new shrub will grow. Potted plants can be trained to be miniature bonsai specimens.
Two green seed pods are grown in a V-shape on terminal branches and are approximately 9 inches long. When they are fully mature they turn dark red, pop open and produce 50 to 60 half-inch-long dandelion-like floating seeds. Often these seeds are sterile because this popular northern houseplant has been hybridized by nurseries many times.
No life exists in isolation. Desert rose supports a population of destructive caterpillars known as Oleander caterpillars (Syntomeida epulis) that can eat every succulent leaf off the plant. Don’t fret, the leaves will all grow back. The orange caterpillars with black tufts on their spines turn into blue-green moths called polka dot moths, which are active in the daytime. If you think you hear seductive melodies while in the desert rose garden, you are right. They are the notes of the ultrasonic love ballads the moths sing to each other when mating. Listen closely to their evocative melodies and remember that nature is always singing love notes to you.
Stink bugs devour these caterpillars. Red ants are also an enemy to their pupae. Life is a constant battle with nature, let alone the gardener who waters these succulents too much and brings mealybugs or mites into the forecast.
Imagine my pleasure at receiving an email compliment on my writing style. As I enjoy the love songs at the gardens, I hope you too can take time to listen to the melodies of the moths, and the love story in this column.
Remember to not eat the desert rose plant.
Key West Master Gardener Robin Robinson was a columnist for the Chicago Daily News. Her books “Plants of Paradise” and award-winning “Roots Rocks and Rain: Native Trees of the Florida Keys” and the newest addition, “Sexy Shrubs in Sandy Soil,” can be found at the Garden Club. This column is part of a series developed by the Key West Garden Club. For information about plants, visit a compilation of previous columns at http://www.keywestgardenclub.com, Robin’s Columns.