When I took a date to see “Dr. No” at Greenville, Mississippi’s Joy Drive in 1963, I had no idea that we were watching would be the first of a 26 (thus far) movie series that would generate $7 billion in revenues, making it the third highest grossing film series in Hollywood history. I also had no idea that one day Nancy and I would attend a social event at Goldeneye, Ian Fleming’s Jamaican residence, where he wrote the James Bond novels.

Lastly, I never dreamed that I would work on a panel at the Key West Literary Festival with Jeffery Deaver, the author who is keeping James Bond alive today by adding new books to the series. All I can say is, “Wow, who’d a thunk it.”