When I took a date to see “Dr. No” at Greenville, Mississippi’s Joy Drive in 1963, I had no idea that we were watching would be the first of a 26 (thus far) movie series that would generate $7 billion in revenues, making it the third highest grossing film series in Hollywood history. I also had no idea that one day Nancy and I would attend a social event at Goldeneye, Ian Fleming’s Jamaican residence, where he wrote the James Bond novels.
Lastly, I never dreamed that I would work on a panel at the Key West Literary Festival with Jeffery Deaver, the author who is keeping James Bond alive today by adding new books to the series. All I can say is, “Wow, who’d a thunk it.”
Deaver has taken on the seemingly impossible task of modernizing Bond while still maintaining Bond’s essential anti-hero arrogance, snobbishness and masochistic nature with an updated character who remains redemptively brave and unwaveringly patriotic even as time after time he faces insurmountable odds. Ace Atkins, an Alabamian who has adopted Mississippi as his home, has successfully continued the Spenser series after the death of died-in-the-wool Bostonian Robert B. Parker without seeming to miss a beat.
Midwesterner Deaver has done the much the same thing with English/adopted Jamaican Ian Fleming.Deaver’s treatment of Bond is not as seamless as Atkins’ treatment of Spenser, but to some extent that was not unexpected. Deaver’s’ Bond still drinks the finest wines, consumes gourmet meals and drives fast, exotic cars. And some of Fleming’s characters like M, Q, Miss Moneypenny and Felix Leiter do still make guest appearances in Deaver’s Bond saga.
But there are subtle differences. Deaver’s Bond prefers bourbon to shaken-not-stirred martinis. And his Bond has changed with modern society’s changing mores. He is not anywhere near the chauvinistic 1950-60s Bond that Fleming portrayed. He is still at times a nasty, selfish, complicated and flawed adrenaline junkie. But Deaver’s Bond is now a bleeding-heart, politically correct liberal who wakes up with the night sweats and a troubled conscience after sleeping with a woman when he thinks he may be falling for a work colleague. He doesn’t try to charm every woman he meets. He is now the errant Sir Galahad who puts his date in a cab and busses her goodnight lest he be tempted to take advantage of her. The new James Bond is a non-smoker and not always as self-assured as the old Bond. And when the new James Bond fights, he employs a mostly defensive fight form and only kills when he must. And, of course, like his predecessor, Bond’s high-tech gear is up to date. His smartphone contains many of the apps he needs in one handy package.
One thing I did not care for was Deaver’s writing trick of limiting Bond’s third-person intimate point of view so that I was tricked into believing I was enjoying the ride inside Bond’s mind, while I later discovered that I was not actually privy to his inner thoughts. I would find out that apparent life-threatening situations Bond found himself in were nothing of the sort since he had everything under control from the get-go with previously hidden vital information.
All in all, when Deaver gets going, “Carte Blanche” flows well and becomes a globe-trotting thriller that keeps to the spirit of Ian Fleming. It was apparent that Deaver had researched his topic thoroughly. I also compliment Deaver for being able to write a thriller while avoiding strongly profane language.
Reviewed by David Beckwith, author of “A Cruising Conspiracy.”