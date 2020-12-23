Spanish moss (Tillandsia usneoides) isn’t native to Spain, but grows from Virginia south to Mexico and the Caribbean islands. It isn’t even a moss or lichen. It was named after Elias Erici Tillandz (1640-1693), a Swedish botanist. It is an epiphyte, a plant that has no roots and grows not in the ground, but in the air, hanging from tree branches. It is a part of the bromeliad family, but looks nothing like a bromeliad.
Nutrition is provided by humidity and the residuals that run off the bark of its favorite trees, cypress and oak. These trees have strong minerals such as potassium, calcium, magnesium and phosphorus in their bark, which promote rapid and heavier growth in Spanish moss. The thin, tender stems, which look like string, grow to festoon their tree hosts with hangings as long as 16 feet. They branch alternately into slightly curly, tiny leaves. Leaves are covered with thin scales linked together like a long chain. A microscope is needed to see the scales.
Spanish moss is definitely not native to Key West, but some intrepid Georgia natives have spread it in this climate where it grows profusely. Georgians tell a folk tale called “The Meanest Man Who Ever Lived.” As the tale goes, the evil man tricked the Devil into warning him before coming to take his life. But the man could not hear or see, thereby preventing the Devil from warning him and letting him live. The evil man lived, but could not eat, so he got thinner and thinner until he disappeared. The only part of him that was left was his long, gray beard which kept getting caught on tree branches.
Spanish moss is commonly called grandpa’s beard. Propagation occurs when a segment breaks off and is carried by the wind to a new location. Tiny flowers and wind-borne seeds also propagate the plant. Nest-building birds also spread the dangling strands, which are also used by bats, lizards, snakes and frogs.
All it needs to live are air and water. Humans’ usage are no exception to the animal world. They have also found many uses for the soft material. Spanish moss traditionally was used as mattress stuffing, insulation, fertilizer, mulch and packing material. Some very hot, ingenious Southerner figured out how to pack it in a window, saturate it with hose water and shoot fan air through it, creating inexpensive “swamp coolers” air conditioning. In 1935, the magazine Popular Science stated that “Spanish moss is a new upholstering material used in stuffing car seats.” In 1939 over 10,000 tons were processed.
I wish someone would process the invasive epiphyte from my gardens. It is a tenacious little fella. (I have been trying to destroy it for years, but is hard to get rid of once it is established. If it gets large enough it can cover its host tree’s leaves and kill the host. It is not a nice guest.