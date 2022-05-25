This Mediterranean Platter offers an opportunity for stylish expression that can be prepared ahead of time.
More time spent eating meals on the deck or patio calls for recipes that fit an al fresco theme, including plant-forward takes on traditional platters and spreads.
If lunchtime or snacking in the sunshine calls for a lighter dish, this Mediterranean Platter offers an opportunity for stylish expression that can be prepared ahead of time.
As a simple snack that encourages people to gather and socialize, it’s a perfect summer spread that combines veggies, hummus, cheese and pita bread.
Visit Aramark’s Feed Your Potential website, fyp365.com, to find more ways to celebrate the season.
1/2 lemon, thinly sliced
3/4 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
1/4 teaspoon sugar
3 3/4 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided
1 cup diced tomato
1 cup diced English cucumber
1 tablespoon diced dill pickle
2 tablespoons sliced green onion
2 tablespoons fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves, chopped
1 1/2 teaspoons red wine vinegar
1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper
1 pound fresh asparagus, trimmed
3 cups hummus
1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese
1 1/4 cups pitted mixed olives
6 pita breads, warmed and quartered
In bowl, mix lemon, 1/4 teaspoon salt and sugar. Cover and chill 2-6 hours. Dice lemon. Mix diced lemon and 1/4 teaspoon olive oil. Cover and chill.
Mix diced lemon, tomato, cucumber, pickle, green onion, parsley, vinegar, 1 1/2 teaspoons olive oil and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Cover and chill.
Lightly oil grill rack and heat grill to medium. Mix pepper, asparagus, remaining oil and remaining salt.
Grill asparagus 2 minutes, or until tender-crisp. Let cool. Cover and chill.
Set large serving platter on work surface. Place hummus and tomato salad in small bowls.
To assemble, place larger items on platter then arrange smaller items around them. Group pita in several small stacks next to bowls. Arrange feta and olives in remaining space.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.