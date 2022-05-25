Platter

This Mediterranean Platter offers an opportunity for stylish expression that can be prepared ahead of time.

 Contributed

More time spent eating meals on the deck or patio calls for recipes that fit an al fresco theme, including plant-forward takes on traditional platters and spreads.

As a simple snack that encourages people to gather and socialize, it’s a perfect summer spread that combines veggies, hummus, cheese and pita bread.

Mediterranean Platter

1/2 lemon, thinly sliced

3/4 teaspoon kosher salt, divided

1/4 teaspoon sugar

3 3/4 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided

1 cup diced tomato

1 cup diced English cucumber

1 tablespoon diced dill pickle

2 tablespoons sliced green onion

2 tablespoons fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves, chopped

1 1/2 teaspoons red wine vinegar

1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 pound fresh asparagus, trimmed

3 cups hummus

1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese

1 1/4 cups pitted mixed olives

6 pita breads, warmed and quartered

In bowl, mix lemon, 1/4 teaspoon salt and sugar. Cover and chill 2-6 hours. Dice lemon. Mix diced lemon and 1/4 teaspoon olive oil. Cover and chill.

Mix diced lemon, tomato, cucumber, pickle, green onion, parsley, vinegar, 1 1/2 teaspoons olive oil and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Cover and chill.

Lightly oil grill rack and heat grill to medium. Mix pepper, asparagus, remaining oil and remaining salt.

Grill asparagus 2 minutes, or until tender-crisp. Let cool. Cover and chill.

Set large serving platter on work surface. Place hummus and tomato salad in small bowls.

To assemble, place larger items on platter then arrange smaller items around them. Group pita in several small stacks next to bowls. Arrange feta and olives in remaining space.