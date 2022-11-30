Give your holiday gatherings a new twist this year with a creamy cranberry delight that’s a cause for celebration all on its own. Smooth, divine taste at the dessert table can be the memorable moment your family craves year after year.
This rich, festive Cranberry Cheesecake combines classic flavor with a homemade cranberry compote-infused layer above a crust made with C&H Light Brown Sugar and graham crackers. Top it all off with fresh and sugared cranberries, rosemary springs and whipped cream for a tempting treat that tastes as good as it looks.
Cranberry Cheesecake
Prep time: 45 minutes
Cook time: 1 hour, 15 minutes
Cranberry Compote:
2 cups fresh cranberries
1 cup C&H Light Brown Sugar
1/4 cup freshly squeezed orange juice
1 teaspoon freshly grated orange zest
Crust:
2 cups graham cracker crumbs
6 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
3 tablespoons C&H Light Brown Sugar
1/4 teaspoon salt
Cheesecake:
3 packages (8 ounces each) cream cheese, at room temperature
2 cups C&H Organic Raw Cane Sugar
3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
1/4 teaspoon salt
4 large eggs, at room temperature
1/2 cup sour cream, at room temperature
1/2 cup cranberry compote
fresh cranberries
sugared cranberries
rosemary sprigs
whipped cream
To make cranberry compote: In medium saucepan, bring cranberries, brown sugar, orange juice and orange zest to boil. Lower heat and simmer 10-15 minutes, or until most cranberries burst. Remove from heat. Cool completely at room temperature then transfer to bowl; refrigerate.
To make crust: Preheat oven to 350 F. Butter 8-inch springform pan and line bottom with parchment paper. Set aside.
In medium bowl, mix cracker crumbs, butter, brown sugar and salt. Press crumb mixture into bottom of prepared pan. Bake 15 minutes. Remove from oven and set aside. Reduce oven temperature to 325 F.
To make cheesecake: In bowl of electric mixer fitted with paddle attachment, beat cream cheese at medium speed until smooth. Add cane sugar and beat 2-3 minutes. Scrape sides of bowl as needed. Add flour, vanilla and salt. Beat 1 minute until incorporated.
Add one egg at a time, mixing until incorporated. Add sour cream and mix 1 minute. Scrape sides of bowl as needed. In medium bowl, mix half of cheesecake batter with 1/2 cup cranberry compote.
Wrap springform pan with aluminum foil and place in large roasting pan. Pour cream cheese and cranberry mixture into prepared pan. Top with remaining cream cheese batter. Place roasting pan in oven and add hot water to 1-inch of springform pan. Bake 1 hour, 15 minutes, or until cake looks set in center. Remove from oven and rest 1 hour. Refrigerate in pan overnight.
Decorate cake with fresh and sugared cranberries, rosemary springs and whipped cream.