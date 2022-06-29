It rained, again. I can’t see the drops fall against the pale blue sky, but I can hear them. The sound builds like the slow approach of a small plane until it enters my consciousness and I realize that it is raining, again.
This rain keeps the lawns green. Some homeowner associations in this state measure the shade of green and give tickets to owners of those lawns that don’t measure up to standards. Most of the water use in Florida goes to irrigate important crops in agriculture, with the second most going to public use.
The rain fills the air with humidity. The sun is out and the rain still falls, quietly now.
The problem in Florida was not too little water, but too much. The Everglades wasn’t considered a bonus, but an area to be drained and then sold to a public that wanted a part of the self-proclaimed “Sunshine State.” Florida’s population grew over 15 million people in the 50 years after World War II.
New residents wanted beaches, not twisty mangroves growing in the murky, nearshore waters. Developers figured out how to create peninsulas to sell lots with ocean on each side. They employed the monthly “installment plan” to encourage purchases of the land by the average retiree.
At one point in the not too distant past, state police blockaded the one dirt road entering Florida from the north, requiring people coming into the state to have proof of income.
Echoes of this policy will exist if there is a hurricane. Proof of residency will be required to return to Florida after a hurricane evacuation. A driver’s license will do. Tourists without residency will be turned back to the mainland.
The orchids my thoughtful son brought home from the grocery store arrived in tiny, plastic pots. Their roots were jammed together into a tight ball in each little pot. The 8-inch-tall orchids had a difficult time maintaining their upright stance.
The main reason that gardeners kill orchids is that they love them too much — believing that if a plant likes a little water, they are bound to like a lot more. Not true for orchids. In the wild, orchids grow on the branches of trees in the forest. The rain wets them thoroughly, but does not remain. Breezes refresh and dry off all but the already absorbed water.
I take the deep amethyst flowering gems of one orchid down to the garden. I tie the orchid’s unfurled roots around the slim branch of a Lignum vitae sapling. Eventually, the roots will attach themselves to the branch. The string will rot off. The orchid will continue to bloom year after year for its life-span, the next 20 years. The tree will mature and grow tall, raising the flower higher. It is easy to create a large amount of joy with little effort. I believe that orchids send out vibrations in the treetops that, unbeknownst to us, inveigle themselves into our spirits. Walk through an orchid-filled forest and test my theory.
