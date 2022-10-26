Thousands of pumpkins have been sold in the last few weeks. Jack-o’-lantern faces grin from orange spheres. Families carefully insert a lit candle, or safer, a battery operated light, to create the glow in a head come alive with the magic of Halloween.

All of these art projects are destined to rot before being usefully eaten. This is not a lesson that I would like the kids to absorb. Waste, although inevitable at times, should be avoided whenever possible.