Storms crash waves into our island shores on a frequent basis, washing away our pitiful coverage of sand that either blows in from the Sahara Desert in Africa or is trucked in down the highway from Miami. We do not have sand naturally. This is a coral island, full of sharp edges and hard corners.
I live on the southeast side of the island where the sand holds a tenuous place over the coral. Although the approach to the beach is shallow, a wader must don water shoes to avoid the harsh coral bottom of the beach. The fact that this side is shallow and the other side drops off immediately into a very deep harbor has influenced the history of the United States far beyond its seeming local insignificance.
When a storm hits my shallow beach, it tears at the shoreline and leaves raggedy coral outcroppings. The beach sand is devoured by the voracious waves.
Key West’s certified arborist, Cynthia Domenech-Coogle, found a solution to this ecology problem many years ago when she installed dune grass across the beaches of the two nature preserves that front on Atlantic Boulevard. Living next to the nature preserves encouraged Hazel Hans, a renowned expert gardener from the Key West Garden Club, and who happens to reside at 1800 Atlantic Boulevard next to the preserves, to continue planting the row of grasses further down the beach. This wide variety of dune grasses rescued the beaches from certain erosive disaster. They retained the sand.
Recently, with the help of many volunteer hands, Dave Askildron, Jane Wentland, Kathy Torrey and landscape staff, she planted new plugs of a variety of dune grasses. A plug contains 3 inches of roots in an about 1-inch tube-shaped planting. The grassy tops consist of thin strands. The roots, not the tops, are what are the important part of the transplanting. They included 250 plugs of bluestem, sometimes called panic grass; 3,000 plugs of sea oats; 250 plugs of paspalum, which is ground hugging like golf course grass; and 250 spartina patens. This took over 300 hours to plant more than 3,500 plugs. Volunteers, their children and grandchildren, as well as employees, labored in the cool early morning hours inserting the small plugs into the sand. Then they rigged up a watering system with 18 spigots to help start the all-important roots digging their thick soil-retaining way through the porous sand.
It turned out that these starter plugs were hard to come by. A freeze in Texas caused many nurseries to sell out. We contracted them to grow new plugs, but it took three months before we received 11 boxes of about 300 plugs each from Tampa Bay establishments.
The Latin names, such as spartina patens, often give clues to the history or the characteristics of the plants that they name. Don’t worry about pronouncing the foreign words. All we have is the written language. We have nothing left of the spoken version. No one knows how they were pronounced. Your version is as good as anyone else’s version.
Patens means “with a spreading habitat.” I immediately thought of the way I wanted the stems to cover the vast expanse of beach. That might have been “wrong think,” because the roots spreading underground were far more important in holding the sand than the glorious waves of above-ground spears of grass. These grasses were historically useful as they could be woven into strong cords used to tie things. They also were tied onto handles, dried, and used as brooms.
Cynthia also put in 220 new (Suriana maritima) bay cedar shrubs. They can grow up to 20 feet but generally are only 10 by 6 feet. I would think that a shrub as sturdy as bay cedar would be growing profusely in its native habitat. They are wind-erosion-preventing shrubs. They can take the salt air and survive droughts as well as storms. These native shrubs are listed as endangered in Florida. Too much building on the seacoasts was their doom. Their tiny yellow flowers bloom year-round, followed by small brown seeds. Seeds survive floating in sea water and if they land on a beach will take root. The name maritima indicates their fondness for beaches. Look for them along the shoreline.
Ecological solutions are cost efficient in the long scope of time. We have the knowledge, all we need is the will-power.
Key West Master Gardener Robin Robinson was a columnist for the Chicago Daily News. Her books “Plants of Paradise” and award-winning “Roots Rocks and Rain: Native Trees of the Florida Keys” and the newest addition, “Sexy Shrubs in Sandy Soil,” can be found at the Garden Club. This column is part of a series developed by the Key West Garden Club. For information about plants, visit a compilation of previous columns at http://www.keywestgardenclub.com, Robin’s Columns.