Anna North’s “Outlawed” was marketed as a speculative western and an alt-history tale. The setting is an alternate America where flu has wiped out much of the population and has led the people into fertility patriarchy.
In the opening line in the book, Ada, the protagonist, proclaims, “In the year of our Lord 1894, I became an outlaw.” Previously, on the day of 17-year-old Ada’s wedding, life had looked good. She loved her husband, and she loved working for her mother, a respected midwife. But after a year of marriage, Ada was unable to get pregnant. Unfortunately for her, in the town where she lived barren women were shunned, divorced, driven away or sometimes declared to be witches who were hung so they would not infect the other women in the community with their malady. The only way for Ada to survive was to leave behind everything she knows and everyone she loves. She joined a notorious gang who called themselves the Hole in the Wall Gang. The all-female gang was led by a charismatic, mercurial, grandiose preacher-turned-robber who called herself The Kid. The Kid created the gang as a safe haven for outcast barren women. The gang lived in a remote canyon and supported itself through robbery. Ada used the medical skills she learned from her mother to become the gang’s in-house doctor.
At first blush, this gang looked like a kind of binary utopia where no one was bound by the gender they were born with. Some dressed as men; others dressed as women. Some saw themselves as neither or both. Since there were no men, plenty romance was exchanged, replicating a kind of rebellious perfection, but that was secondary to the issue of fertility. Most of these barren women were at one time married, and except for the fertility issue, most of them described their marriage as happy or at least a potentially happy experience only marred by their inability to have children.
The story is related in the first person from Ada’s point of view. There are a lot of characters with exotic names like The Kid, Cassidy, News and Texas. It was sometimes hard to keep them all straight, and at times, I had trouble telling them apart. I felt like the author ran the fertility issue into the ground with explanations that were too long. I found myself skipping through some of these sections. Also, there were too many “my ma once said” and “when I was a little girl” stories to my liking.
There was only the slightest hint at any kind of intersectionality when it comes to dealing with the issues of feminism or racism. The author missed most of her opportunities to delve into either issue. Example: Ada glosses over the racism question by saying, “Oh, I guess I grew up in a racist town.” North grows myopically attached to the single issue that confronts Ada and fails to place it in the wider context of an oppressive, colonialist patriarchy. Ada only seeks to discover the source of infertility to bring relief to women falsely accused and seems indifferent to dismantling the structural oppression that had reduced women to breeding machines. She seems to reinforce the viewpoint that the only “real women” are those who can produce biological children.
This book was definitely original, and I appreciated the fresh take it provided. These women were resourceful, resilient and built a strong sense of community. I rooted for Ada. She was a young woman with grit and determination. Unfortunately, the book never explored or veered away from the one central theme, a dystopian society obsessed with childbirth.
Reviewed by David Beckwith, author of “A Treasure Conspiracy.”