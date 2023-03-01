scorpions-tale

Scorpions-tail has tiny white, trumpet-shaped terminal flowers.

 JARET C. DANIELS/Florida Museum of Natural History

Sometimes this plant is called scorpions-tail and sometimes it is called caterpillar plant. Both reflect the tiny white, trumpet-shaped terminal flowers with golden throats that dance up one side of the curved stem and create the aforesaid images. Does the viewer see the danger of a violent stinger, or the cuddly fuzz of a creepy crawly? In Key West, we might have named the plant the lobster tail because of its curved flower shape. These flowers bloom year round.

The scientific name of this common, invasive shrub is equally as obtuse, heliotrope angiospermum. The botanist put it in the heliotrope (borage) category. That implies that either the leaves or the flowers follow the sun’s voyage across the sky, heliotropism. Each plant has an internal biological clock. Current botanists say that the plant does not. Even trained botanists get it wrong sometimes.