No matter if you’re searching for a healthy family dinner, a quick lunch at home or an easy idea to meal prep for the week ahead, these Orange Shrimp Quinoa Bowls are perfect for seafood lovers who also enjoy a hint of spice.
Fresh, healthy and full of deliciously prepared shrimp, these bowls are also loaded with mushrooms, peppers and cucumbers.
The homemade sauce is light with a sweet yet spicy vibe. Resting over a cup of steamy quinoa for a filling base of healthy grains, it’s a quick and easy recipe you can customize with favorite toppings like sesame seeds and cilantro.
Orange Shrimp Quinoa Bowls
Servings: 2
1 cup quinoa
1 cup orange juice
1 tablespoon hot sauce
1 tablespoon honey
1 tablespoon soy sauce
4 tablespoons vegetable oil
1 tablespoon lime juice
1 tablespoon white miso
1 1/2 pounds shrimp, peeled, deveined and tails removed
1/4 cup butter
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon pepper
1 cup mushrooms, sliced
1 red bell pepper, diced
1 cucumber, sliced into half moons
5 green onions, sliced
1 avocado, sliced
1 teaspoon sesame seeds
2 tablespoons cilantro, chopped
Cook quinoa according to package instructions. Set aside.
In medium bowl, whisk orange juice, hot sauce, honey, soy sauce, vegetable oil, lime juice and miso until combined. Pour 1/4 of liquid into separate bowl. Set aside.
Add shrimp to remaining mixture and marinate 15 minutes.
Heat large skillet over medium heat with butter. Add shrimp, salt and pepper. Cook 2 minutes on each side until pink. Add mushrooms and cook until tender.
In two serving bowls, divide quinoa, bell pepper, cucumber, onions, avocado and shrimp. Sprinkle sesame seeds and cilantro over both bowls.