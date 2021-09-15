Dairy foods — key ingredients in many at-home meals — provide nutrients for people of all ages to grow and maintain stronger bodies and minds.
However, some bodies are unable to break down the sugar found in milk, known as lactose, which causes an upset stomach and a heavy, bloated feeling. Rather than avoiding dairy and missing out on beneficial nutrients, people with lactose intolerance can enjoy real dairy products that are naturally low in or don’t contain lactose without the stomachache with foods like:
• Lactose-free milk, which is real milk with the same 13 essential nutrients as regular milk;
• Hard and aged cheeses, such as cheddar, colby, Monterey Jack, Parmesan and Swiss; and
• Yogurt with live and active cultures, which help break down lactose, making it easier to digest.
Recipe courtesy of Rachel Gurk of “Rachel Cooks” on behalf of Milk Means More. Visit http://www.MilkMeansMore.org to find more dishes that fit a lactose-intolerant meal plan.
Chicken Cordon Bleu Kebabs
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 10 minutes
Servings: 3
Skewers:
Nonstick cooking spray
2 chicken breasts (6 ounces each), cubed
1 ham steak (6 ounces), cubed
6 bamboo skewers (8 inches)
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
1 teaspoon pure maple syrup
¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
¼ teaspoon paprika
1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil
Sauce:
2 tablespoons butter
2 tablespoons flour
1 cup lactose-free 2% milk
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
1 cup shredded Swiss cheese
salt, to taste (optional)
pepper, to taste (optional)
To make skewers: Preheat broiler to 500 F. Line broiler pan with foil and spray with nonstick cooking spray.
Thread cubed chicken pieces and cubed ham pieces onto skewers.
In small bowl, combine Dijon mustard, maple syrup, black pepper, paprika and oil.
Brush mustard mixture on skewers.
Broil about 5 minutes, flip and cook 5 minutes, or until chicken is cooked through.
To make sauce: In small saucepan over medium heat, melt butter. Whisk in flour and cook 1 minute, whisking constantly. Gradually add milk, whisking constantly. Add Dijon mustard. Continue cooking 5 minutes, or until thick. Reduce heat to low and stir in cheese, whisking until melted.