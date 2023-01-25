It’s been a while since I read a mystery story that I enjoyed as much as David Handler’s “The Main in the White Linen Suit.”
I will say upfront that there are probably many people out there who would take umbrage with that statement since Stewart “Hoagy” Hoag is a brash, opinionated, Columbo-like, dog-loving New Yorker who often lacks people skills and tact. Hoagy is quirky and has kind of a Bugs Bunny wit that will probably make some people cringe. He is very judgmental and constantly jokes even when people die. He pulls no punches when he describes people he doesn’t care for. They’re either too fat, parts of their body “too narrow,” or they’re not very smart. He is also label conscious when assessing a person’s wardrobe and prone to turn up his nose at shabby attire. I caught myself laughing out loud many times as I read this book.
The timeframe is 1993. Hoagy is a novelist who had a big, splashy run with his first novel. The critics called him the up-and-coming, great new voice of the 1980s. He made bucketloads of money, lived the high life, married Hollywood star Merilee Nash and went through a much-publicized divorce. But that was yesterday, and we all know, all that matters is what a person has done recently, and so far, he’s a one-hit wonder.
Even though he’s now cleaned up his act, Hoagy is living in a shabby apartment with no air-conditioning and grinding out celebrity biographies as a ghost writer. But one day, his agent insists that he meet with Sylvia James, the rudest, most inconsiderate, underhanded, ruthless and most hated (and per Hoagy, the frumpiest and worst-dressed) editor in New York publishing. But Sylvia is also the biggest editor at Guildford Publishing because she handles the books for her father, Addison James, the most successful writer in the United States. He’s almost 80 and a tough old ex-OSS operative with plenty of bad attitude, homes worldwide, multimillions of dollars and a young trophy wife named Yvette.
Addison, however, has a secret. He’s becoming increasingly senile, and his research assistant, Hoagy’s pal, Tommy O’Brien, is now secretly writing his books for him. Tommy thinks he has an understanding with Sylvia that he will get both recognition and a cut of the profits from the books he is writing, but Sylvia keeps stringing him along. The reason for the meeting is that Tommy has seemingly disappeared with the only two copies of “Addison’s” latest unpublished book and may be holding it as ransom to force Sylvia to honor her verbal commitment to him. Sylvia is willing to pay Hoagy to get the manuscript back and has no intention of being honorable.
The story is full of other oddball characters including NYPD Lt. Romaine Very and some former NYPD cops. But the star of the story and best detective is Hoagy’s intuitive, faithful but very weird Basset hound, Lulu, who adores eating 9Lives mackerel cat food and whose breath and wet coat would gag a maggot. Hoagy never goes anywhere without her.
I was delighted to be transported back to the ‘90s when people were still writing on typewriters, fax machines were en vogue, smartphones had yet to be born and personal computers used floppy discs. In summary when I read this, I really needed a different type of mystery book, and Handler’s lighthearted murder mystery gave it to me. By the way, Hoagy coined a new word I had never heard: Yushies (Young Urban S---heads).
Reviewed by David Beckwith, author of “A Treasure Conspiracy.”