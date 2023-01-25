Book cover

‘The Man in the White Linen Suit’ by David Handler. William Morrow Paperbacks Kindle edition.

It’s been a while since I read a mystery story that I enjoyed as much as David Handler’s “The Main in the White Linen Suit.”

I will say upfront that there are probably many people out there who would take umbrage with that statement since Stewart “Hoagy” Hoag is a brash, opinionated, Columbo-like, dog-loving New Yorker who often lacks people skills and tact. Hoagy is quirky and has kind of a Bugs Bunny wit that will probably make some people cringe. He is very judgmental and constantly jokes even when people die. He pulls no punches when he describes people he doesn’t care for. They’re either too fat, parts of their body “too narrow,” or they’re not very smart. He is also label conscious when assessing a person’s wardrobe and prone to turn up his nose at shabby attire. I caught myself laughing out loud many times as I read this book.