The Key West Garden Club Plant Sale ended this past weekend, but remnants of the sale, the leftovers, are still available daily during regular garden hours.
As any Thanksgiving celebrant knows, the leftovers are the best part of the deal. It is also true of the annual gift and garden club sale leftovers. Gems of overlooked beauty await an appreciative late buyer. The leftovers will try twice as hard to please because they were once overlooked. Plants are shouting, “Pick me!”
Think of that giant turkey leg that no one glommed onto as a fragrant fiddlewood, small now, but filling a massive space in a year. Trees grow faster the older they get. They get a slow start, but a fast finish.
There are no regrets with a leftover planting. The gardener pulls it out of its pot and roots it in the soil, birthing new growth and burying roots at the same time. Fabulous growth can result from the smallest, most inconspicuous beginnings. Carefully research your newly purchased babies to enhance your dreams of future, glorious plants. You will be saying, “I started that shrub as a little seedling, and look at it now!”
Putter on back to the inner sanctum of the Garden Club in West Martello Tower and peruse the plants Mondays from 9:30 until 11:30 a.m. in the private, seldom-seen, propagation area. While in the gardens, watch for the resident wading birds who find a full dinner plate of insects and skinks readily available among the garden’s leafy greens.
Remember when you are picking out plants that flowers are not the only source of color in a garden. Much of the color in the garden comes from red, yellow and orange leaves. A plant with purple leaves adds depth as well as color, so consider all of the design aspects when choosing plants. Colorful leaves guarantee that there will be color in your garden no matter what time of year it is. Dark recesses add mystery and shades of exotic possibilities to a casual walk-through.
If you walk a little way away from the club, you encounter the swamp that was once prevalent on this island before landfill occurred. Take the Nature Trail walk for exotic ideas about what a Key West landscape might have contained before grass arrived.
Another variable to consider when purchasing plants is the shape of the leaves. That first shape you think of when you imagine “leaf” is hardly the norm. A myriad of notches create variety amidst the greens. Sleek, thin spikes pierce through leafy glades of sunshine. Color, shape and texture are all considerations to create variety and add interest to your garden no matter what the size or shape it forms.
Another garden consideration is how the light at different times of the day makes the shadows fall on other plants and on sidewalks and buildings. Taking pictures during the day helps to remind the gardener of the aspects that light plays in the particular position of your garden.
Gardening is an art form, an urban sculpture crafted from ever-changing shapes and colors.
Key West Master Gardener Robin Robinson was a columnist for the Chicago Daily News. Her books “Plants of Paradise” and award-winning “Roots Rocks and Rain: Native Trees of the Florida Keys” and the newest addition, “Sexy Shrubs in Sandy Soil,” can be found at the Garden Club. This column is part of a series developed by the Key West Garden Club. For information about plants, visit a compilation of previous columns at http://www.keywestgardenclub.com, Robin’s Columns.