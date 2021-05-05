Have you ever wanted to be a fly on the wall at a dramatic criminal trial and see not only what goes on in the courtroom but behind the scenes as well? That’s exactly where author, artist and criminal defense attorney Stephen Penner takes you in “Accomplice Liability.” This book breaks down what really goes on between a district attorney’s office and a defense team behind the scenes. It also covers in detail the inner actions within a police department and the importance of a police officer doing the right thing.
I will tell you right now the book is a courtroom procedural as well as a case study on understanding the whys and wherefores of both prosecution and defense teams. The author covers in detail how an attorney gets someone to give up information, how he/she records it and how they make deals. Much of this book involves court testimony, and if this is not your thing, it may not be the book for you. However, if you easily get caught up in an exciting courtroom drama, you will enjoy it immensely.
The story takes place in Seattle, a city Penner knows well. The protagonist is David Brunelle, a homicide prosecutor. The situation is as follows: A drug addict turned police informant gets killed by the drug boss in front of five of the boss’s people for snitching him out. The body is dumped in a public place as a warning to anyone else who might ever consider working with the police. The prosecutor proceeds with one case against all six people. Each defendant is represented by a different attorney who could care less about anyone except his own client. Each has his own strategy and agenda. The main problem the prosecutor faces is that the only witnesses to the crime are also accomplices. If the case is to be successfully prosecuted, decisions must be made and deals must be cut. Brunelle struggles through this maze of coconspirators and defense attorneys to answer the questions at the core of his dilemma. Who deserves a break and who deserves the full punishment of the law? Will a collection of scared drug addicts and loyal hangers-on be willing to testify against a vicious man who has already killed one police informant? And even if they do, will a jury believe a lowlife whose testimony was bought in a deal?
I will give you a heads-up right now that there are a lot of characters, and some people may have trouble keeping up with them and becoming invested in all of them. If you ever had thoughts about becoming a lawyer, this story has many teachable moments. You will read good arguments in the courtroom and learn from the interchanges between the prosecutors and defense attorneys. Some readers may find some of the profanity used to be unnecessary. It seemed that sometimes it was used for its shock value. Also, Brunelle is somewhat flawed since he can be a disorganized prosecutor, but I thought that made him real. I will say that that there is a bit of a twist at the end. I enjoyed the book, but then again, I was always a Perry Mason fan.
Reviewed by David Beckwith, author of ‘A Demonic Conspiracy.’