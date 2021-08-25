As children and parents return to busy schedules full of sports, homework and weeknight activities, building a plan for nutritious and easy meals can be challenging. Piecing together a menu that fuels active minds without spending hours in the kitchen is a common goal for many families.
For a customizable kid-pleaser, turn to Chopped Chicken Taco Salad and garnish with your family’s favorite toppings.
Visit milkmeansmore.org to find more recipes perfect for bringing loved ones together.Chopped Chicken Taco Salad
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 15 minutes
Servings: 4
Dressing:
1 cup plain Greek yogurt
1/3 cup buttermilk, plus additional (optional)
1 tablespoon fresh-squeezed lime juice, plus additional (optional)
3 tablespoons chopped cilantro
2 tablespoons taco seasoning
Salad:
2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts
2 tablespoons taco seasoning
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 head leaf lettuce, chopped
1 avocado, chopped into bite-sized pieces
1 cup black beans, drained and rinsed
1 cup corn
1 pint grape or cherry tomatoes, chopped
1 cup shredded cheese (Monterey Jack or Mexican)
tortilla strips or crushed tortilla chips, for topping
To make dressing: In small bowl, stir yogurt, buttermilk, lime juice, cilantro and taco seasoning until combined. Taste and adjust lime juice and cilantro as needed. If dressing is too thick, add buttermilk 1 teaspoon at a time until desired consistency is reached. Refrigerate until ready to serve.
To make salad: Season chicken on both sides with taco seasoning. Heat large skillet over medium-high heat and add olive oil. Add chicken to pan and cook on both sides until outside is golden brown and chicken is cooked through. Remove to cutting board and slice into strips.
On large platter, heap chopped lettuce. Sprinkle chicken over top. Add avocado, beans, corn, tomatoes and shredded cheese. Drizzle dressing on top and sprinkle with tortilla strips or crushed tortilla chips.
Recipe courtesy of Megan Gundy of “What Megan’s Making” on behalf of Milk Means More.