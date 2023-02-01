I envision old Queen Margaret in her new kingdom of fungi. She sits atop a turkey tail mushroom and pets it like a puppy. Scientists decided that mushrooms were not plants but more akin to animals in 1969. Fossilized fungi have been found dating back 1.3 billion years, making them almost twice as old as plants, which emerged 700 million years ago.
Fungus computer scientist Anthony Adamatzky now believes that the oldest and largest fungi, found in the Malheur National Forest in Oregon, can communicate via electrical signals with a language composed of as many as 50 “words.” This single colony is 8,000 years old, spreads over 2,000 acres and weighs an estimated 35 tons. It is nicknamed the “Humongous Fungus.” This colony of mushrooms is connected to each other by hyphae, root-like tubes that form underground structures called mycelium. These roots can turn rocks into soil.
Mushrooms spread in two ways. First, by their underground root-like structures. Second, by minuscule spores that a mature mushroom can produce by the hundreds of thousands. These seeds are so small that they can only be examined under a microscope. If you have a mushroom, spores will drop and create a circle around it. Spores are easily carried by wind.
Mushrooms grow in areas with high humidity. Available water will enable a mushroom to enlarge overnight.
If mushrooms were music they would be Schubert, sweet and soft with flying melodies springing as a surprise from the calm. Pink oyster mushrooms sound like funky tones with individual notes, creating the melodies which it sings.
Fungi do not use photosynthesis to feed themselves like plants. They need a food source and produce waste like animals. They are a third category of life, beyond plants and animals.
I eat these fantastic fungi as a normal side with my steak dinner. I am NOT referring to the psychedelic varieties, but the common kind that pop up on grocery store shelves, such as crimini or shiitake. They are super low in calories and super high in nutrition.
Studies have shown that edible mushrooms contain a rich source of ergothioneine, an antioxidant associated with positive mental health. If you feel a little down, try munching a mound of mushrooms. The original study was done with 24,00 participants over 11 years at the Penn State College of Medicine. I believe them. Anyway, it won’t hurt to chomp down the nutritious fungi. They are high in protein, as much as a piece of veal, vitamin D for bone health, and vitamin B, niacin and riboflavin. They improve the immune system and some say prevent cancers.
It is believed that humans consumed this superfood for thousands of years. How do we know? Analysis of cave art gave researchers clues. One piece found in Eretria, dated to 4,700 BCE, pictured a naked, polka-dotted man, complete with all of his parts, shooting wild spikes from his forehead. Interpreters decided that the picture depicted a psychedelic trip in which the gentleman indulged. That sounded a little speculative to me, but, then again, these are mushrooms, so who am I to judge? All of the scientists agreed that more study is needed.
Key West Master Gardener Robin Robinson was a columnist for the Chicago Daily News. Her books “Plants of Paradise” and award-winning “Roots Rocks and Rain: Native Trees of the Florida Keys” and the newest addition, “Sexy Shrubs in Sandy Soil,” can be found at the Garden Club. This column is part of a series developed by the Key West Garden Club. For information about plants, visit a compilation of previous columns at http://www.keywestgardenclub.com, Robin’s Columns.