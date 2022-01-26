It is not unusual for famous people to have a public and a private persona. Their public persona is their brand. It is how they show themselves to the world to get more roles, recognition or exposure. A reliable and consistent brand is what leads to endorsements and commercial work, or in the case of authors, book sales. The private persona is the one they show when the paparazzi are gone, and they are at home or in repose. It has become increasingly difficult to hide that private persona with the proliferation of investigative biographers due to the public’s insatiable hunger to know more about their idols. Kitty Kelley has made this demand into a career. Clifford Irving has taken advantage of this appetite. Some biographers have become celebrities themselves by cracking the veneer of such giants as JFK and Jackie, Elvis, Martin Luther King Jr. and Marilyn Monroe. In some cases, as with Fred Rogers and John Walsh, they have demonstrated “what you see is what you get.”
Ernest Hemingway has long been an icon in Key West. He is called “Papa,” and a week is set aside each year to honor his memory. I will freely admit that my perception of him was only that he was the supreme hard-living, hard-drinking, hard-loving yet literate sportsman and adventurer — the ultimate man’s man. This was his public persona. But what was Papa’s private persona?
I can think of no one other than his wife who would be better qualified to expose his alter personality than Elizabeth Ritter, the author of “Hemingway Was Murdered.” Her husband is a retired executive director of the Hemingway Home and Museum in Key West, where Ms. Ritter lived from 2011 to 2017. Her husband’s grandfather was Hemingway’s neighbor. Ms. Ritter is also a respected attorney and law professor who has represented a number of notable high-profile Washington, D.C., clients.
She told me that this book began as an exhaustively researched narrative nonfiction, but morphed into a combination of the fiction and nonfiction genres, with most of the fictional part being her attachment of a theoretical cause of death at the end.
Many readers may resist the author’s personality descriptions of Ernest and Pauline, but knowing her familiarity with them and the amount of secondary research she employed, I choose to think that her assessments are largely accurate. According to the author, Ernest was an oaf and a lout, and Pauline was a scheming opportunist with a personal agenda of her own. In her assessment, Ernest was an egotistical, callous, adrenaline junkie and functional alcoholic who had little regard for others’ feelings, including those of his family. He was a coarse psychological and physical bully determined to win every encounter with others, no matter how trivial the matter might be. He was disloyal to all three of his wives and had little time to waste on them or his children. He was a petty, homophobic and condescending man who almost always eventually alienated those around him. Surprised? I was.
Pauline was a home wrecker who hid behind religion and eventually became a virtual alcoholic herself as a defense mechanism to her crumbling marriage. She had almost no maternal instincts other after giving birth to two of Ernest’s children (they were raised mostly by nannies) and eventually alienated them. What a couple!
If you want to see the Hemingways presented from a different point of view, I highly recommend that you read this book and decide for yourself about its accuracy. I’m inclined to believe Ms. Ritter.
Reviewed by David Beckwith, author of “A Treasure Conspiracy.”