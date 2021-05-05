Not surprisingly, the trunks of the fiddlewood trees (Citharexylum spinosum) are used to make fiddles. The name comes from the Greek, where “kithara” means lyre. To add to the exotic nature, Kithara is the island where Aphrodite was reputedly born. “And wilderness is paradise now.” Omar Khayyam. That lyre may have a calling of its own.
The word “xylon” means wood. Woods are chosen to make musical instruments because of the resonance particular to the species of the tree. However, the fiddlewood that I see is shrub-like and hardly large enough to be used to create an instrument. To create enough wood to make an instrument must take years, eons.
Fiddlewood is also called “old woman’s blisters.” It was used for a plethora of illnesses including to heal sores. It also was reputed to cure indigestion. The fruit does not taste particularly good to humans. I would not recommend trying them for an ache or pain. It’s best that they are left on the shrub for wildlife to enjoy.
Fiddlewood is a saltwater- and wind-tolerant shrub, but best planted back from the beach. Its advantages include attracting bees to its flowers. If you get too close to the flowers you can be overpowered by their lilac smell. Who knows what will happen then? You may find yourself crossing the sea on a slow boat through those Greek isles.
My oldest son, Rollins, came to visit from Louisiana and made it his job to clip the drupes of dark purple and orange fruits and take a basket full of them to the wildlife center preserve where injured birds recover. It didn’t seem to matter what time of year it was as the tree produces flowers and fruit year-round.
These “cared-for” birds get fed store-bought grains. They welcomed a gift of native yummies to their diet with chirps of desire. Each drupe contains as many as 20 individual quarter-inch fruits, enough to satisfy a cooing dove’s tummy. The fruit contains two seeds so there is only a bit of sweet pulp for dinner. If you want wildlife in your garden, and who doesn’t, this understory shrub is a winner. Not only does it attract flying wildlife, but it also provides food for the creepy-crawly types and other nibblers. Take a book and a chair and sit under the branches to enjoy the slow-moving life surrounding the tree. Do wear bug repellent as a safety measure.
The shrub grows to 25 feet in height and has up to 6-inch-long solid green leaves that are a lighter shade underneath. The leaf edges are smooth. Unlike northern trees, it does not have leaves that change color and drop off in the fall because the Keys do not get cool enough, but they do fall off in the spring and sometimes turn orange before dropping. The leaf stems are square and orange. Fiddlewood grows well in full sun, but also thrives in shade. It is full enough to make a good hedge or divide two roads.
If fiddlewood is destroyed by a hurricane, it will sprout new from the roots. It is native originally to the West Indies, so it does well in our tropical climate.
Fiddlewood is one of my favorite understory shrubs. I could read “A Jug of Wine, a Loaf of Bread, and Thou” under its branches very easily, especially if I had a “thou” to listen to the verses.
Key West Master Gardener Robin Robinson was a columnist for the Chicago Daily News. Her books “Plants of Paradise” and award-winning “Roots Rocks and Rain: Native Trees of the Florida Keys” and the newest addition, “Sexy Shrubs in Sandy Soil,” can be found at the Garden Club. This column is part of a series developed by the Key West Garden Club. For information about plants, visit a compilation of previous columns at http://www.keywestgardenclub.com, Robin’s Columns.