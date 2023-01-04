Anne Tyler’s “Redhead by the Side of the Road” is a short, crisp, 192 pages, almost a long novella, that creates an honest portrayal of the trials and triumphs associated with the ordinary strands of personal identity and family. Tyler’s goal is to show us how to find beauty in regular, ordinary life in a simple, thought-provoking way as she navigates the waters of family, relationships and unexplored feelings. It is a character-driven novel that was both easy to read and complex at the same time.
Micah Mortimer is a tall, bony 44-year-old introverted bachelor with bad posture who lives in an ultra-clean, well-ordered basement apartment in Baltimore. He gets his rent free because he is the maintenance superintendent for the apartments in the three-story building. He also runs a one-man IT fix-it shop that he calls Tech Hermit. Micah is a perfectionist who often misses social clues finds other people to be messy. At first glance, he seems to be annoying and goofy, but the author treats him with compassion and understanding, making him somewhat endearing.
Micah adheres to rigid daily routines and lives by slavish schedules. He runs at the same time every day when the streets are least likely to be cluttered with people (he fantasizes of how great it would be if a neutron bomb rid the landscape of all those irritating humans). Monday is floor-moping day; Tuesday is trash day; Wednesday is for taking out the recycling bins, dusting his apartment, stripping the bed linens and doing the laundry; and so on. He is normally cautious and polite and prides himself on being and excellent automobile driver. He makes no apologies for his way of life. Micah is not averse to women. He has had a numerous failed relationships over the years. He is now in a three-year relationship with a Cassia Slade, an undemanding schoolteacher, but refuses to call her his girlfriend, instead referring to her only as a lady friend. The times he gets together with her are also rigidly scheduled.
But then his well-ordered life begins to turn to worms. Cassia is facing apartment eviction and hints about how great it would be to move in with Micah. He, as usual, doesn’t pick up the hint and fails to step up to bat. He is also oblivious to the flirtations of the 50-year-old dating machine who lives in apartment 1B and the invitations of a tech nerd client who makes entreaties that have nothing to do with tech support. And then something even worse happens. Brink Bartel Adams, the runaway rich son of an old college flame, disrupts Micah’s well-ordered life. He is a spoiled, lacrosse-playing brat.
While the book was easy to read, I asked myself why the author chose to include so much minutia about Micah’s life into what seemed every sentence. This was probably not as annoying as it could have been since it was presented in a calm, melancholic way that seemed to match Micah’s personality.
All of Tyler’s 20 novels have been set in Baltimore and her characters have been gilded with a patina of quirkiness. It seems that Baltimore has become her Yoknapatawpha. I am not the first person to draw these comparisons. Tyler, however, once refuted the Faulkner similarity in an interview.
In conclusion, length was probably an issue with this book. It could have been a moving, slice-of-life short story or a longer, more-realized novel, but it was neither. Resolutions seemed too easy, and characters’ development seemed often unearned.
Reviewed by David Beckwith, author of “A Treasure Conspiracy.”