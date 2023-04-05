The longstanding debate over Florida’s water supply will never go away until the difficult conundrum is solved. Not surprisingly, a 2021 state report spotlighting Southwest Florida’s water issues warns that our waters are polluted with nutrients and bacteria. This unwanted publicity has once again given activists a reason to remind Florida that it needs a wakeup call. Our waterways are the arteries that crisscross the Sunshine State. Are we making our lifeblood unhealthy?
John Cassani, Waterkeeper for the Caloosahatchee River, says, “Kind of the root of the problem is this paradox between, you know, rapid growth that’s being promoted at various levels and maintaining water quality.” This development is accelerating as an estimated 1,650 people a day move to Florida, and we have now surpassed New York as the third most populous state in the nation.
Development and water quality are the issues David Crosby, a Land O’ Lakes, Florida, resident, highlights in “Florida Sinking.” Crosby is journalism graduate of the University of Georgia who spent most of his life as newspaper photojournalist before his desire to be self-employed led him to start his award-winning Crosby Stills commercial photography business. After 36 years of this, he and his wife, a Lutheran minister, both retired, and he now writes full time, devoting most of his time to his Will Harper thrillers. “Florida Sinking” is the seventh book in the series.
The book has three intertwining plots, each exposing and enlightening the reader about the effect development is having on the Florida ecosystem. The primary story is about sinkholes and how they occur. I had never given the cause of sinkholes any deep thought until I read this book, but now I feel that I have a good rudimentary understanding of how the problem originates. I will give an oversimplified explanation. As fresh water from underground is drawn to support Florida’s expansion for its onslaught of new residents each year, the aquifer is diminished. The water table drops and these water sources that were supporting limestone caves become voids that collapse and create sinkholes.
One of the other plots tackles the problem of corrupt government officials, concentrating on building inspectors. One involves a developer, and the other involves a wealthy homeowner, each of whom will go to any length to coerce building inspectors to ignore building codes and then cover up their lawless transgressions. When I say “any extent,” I do not mean just bribery. They will resort to blackmail, kidnapping and lethal actions as well. The developer also knowingly and willingly lures unsuspecting prospective retirees and homebuyers into investing their life savings into properties that will inevitably soon collapse as rubble into sinkholes. Needless to say, fraud and corruption are rampant throughout the book.
The book’s protagonist is Will Harper, an investigative reporter for the Bradenton Times who has a history of exposing fraud. In “Florida Sinking,” he is working on a series about saltwater intrusion into drinking-water wells, the phenomenon of sinkholes and related matters when he discovers a blatant coverup and attempts to expose it.
I’ll stop there because I’m sure you see where Will is headed. The bottom line is that well-funded bad guys need to be stopped, and good guys who are over their heads need help to expose their bad intentions.
The book is fast paced but the author has a tendency to get preachy at times. I’m sure greed and corruption lie behind many of today’s issues. I applaud the author for not resorting to course language or explicit sex scenes. In summary, I found the book overall to be informative and entertaining.
Reviewed by David Beckwith, author of “A Treasure Conspiracy.”