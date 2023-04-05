The longstanding debate over Florida’s water supply will never go away until the difficult conundrum is solved. Not surprisingly, a 2021 state report spotlighting Southwest Florida’s water issues warns that our waters are polluted with nutrients and bacteria. This unwanted publicity has once again given activists a reason to remind Florida that it needs a wakeup call. Our waterways are the arteries that crisscross the Sunshine State. Are we making our lifeblood unhealthy?

John Cassani, Waterkeeper for the Caloosahatchee River, says, “Kind of the root of the problem is this paradox between, you know, rapid growth that’s being promoted at various levels and maintaining water quality.” This development is accelerating as an estimated 1,650 people a day move to Florida, and we have now surpassed New York as the third most populous state in the nation.