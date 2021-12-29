“The Big Chill” is the cozy sequel to “A Dark Matter,” Doug Johnstone’s novel about the Edinburgh Scotland Skelf family. A three-generation triumvirate of utterly compelling, unattached Skelf women run an odd combination of a funeral parlor, which has been in the family for generations, and a private investigation service, which they run out of their home. Each Skelf woman is haunted by her past, but each is trying to move forward with her life. The timeframe of the story is about six months after the conclusion of “A Dark Matter,” and each woman is still reeling from what happened then. Each is still hurting in her own way.
This book is character driven. Seventy-year-old widow Dorothy is the somewhat tired, jaded family matriarch. She was originally an American but has lived in Scotland for 50 years. Dorothy is an enigma. Always a music lover, she is a drummer who gives lessons to kids. She is like a swan who seems calm on the surface but who is actually paddling as fast as she can to keep up the façade. Her calm, quiet manner keeps the business going smoothly.
Her daughter, Jenny, is a 40-plus-year-old divorcee who survived a turbulent marriage. Her former husband, Craig, is an accused multiple murderer who is still pending trial. Because of Craig’s misdeeds, Jenny is angry at the world. Her single daughter Hannah lives with them. Hannah does not have a problem living with her grandmother, but her relationship with her mom is just one more challenge added to the long list that she discusses with her therapist, who she views as an idiot.
Of the three, Hannah seems to be suffering the most as she struggles to deal with her father’s crime, obsessively often shutting out her girlfriend, Indy, who also works for the funeral parlor. Each woman was etched in detail and full of depth.
As the book begins, Dorothy is overseeing a funeral when the service is interrupted as a car driven by a homeless man crashes through the cemetery gates and lands in the open grave next to her, narrowly missing the coffin. The driver is dead on impact. After the police are unable to identify him, Dorothy names him “Jimmy X” and decides to conduct her own investigation to determine his identity. This begins subplot No. 1.
Subplot No. 2 occurs shortly thereafter when Abi, one of Dorothy’s teenage drumming students, skips her lesson and disappears. Subplot No. 3 occurs when prisoner husband, Craig, escapes while being transported, leading Jenny to believe he is out for revenge against the family. Last, we have subplot No. 4. This occurs when Hannah discovers that an elderly professor who has been mentoring her has either committed suicide or has been poisoned. I will not give you any more plot information. Hopefully, this paragraph has whetted your curiosity.
A few random observations. Johnstone’s way of storytelling is somewhat pleasantly laid-back in this slightly cheesy crime novel. The chapters are short and punchy. The story alternates between the points of view of all three women, and we listen to each’s private thoughts. Each is strong in her own way. The author cleverly introduces touches of dry, dark humor as well as moments of joy into the narrative. He did a spectacular job of interweaving the two together. The book works fine as a standalone. All the stories have family and belonging at their core. Overall, it reads like pleasing cross between a crime thriller and literary fiction.
Reviewed by David Beckwith, author of “A Demonic Conspiracy.”