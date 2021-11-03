If everyone tucks a few native plants in their yard, the birds, butterflies and insects will have enough cover and food. A little effort will make a tremendous difference for the benefit of our diverse Florida Keys environment. Here are a few of my favorites.
Fiddlewood has fragrant tiny white blooms attracting various bees and flying insects and is a nectar source for butterflies. The green and orange fruits, which eventually turn purple, are enjoyed by various birds. Little irrigation is needed once the fiddlewood is established. While it can grow as tall as 15 feet, it can be pruned as a shorter hedge or buffer shrub. The growth rate is listed as slow, but mine seems to be growing at a nice steady pace, with flowers and fruits all year long. It grows well in partial and full sun.
Catbirds call out their song as they sit on my American beautyberry shrub. With purple clustered berries, the birds snack and sing to their hearts’ content, happy with the harvest. This showy plant is somewhat fast growing, forming a round shrub. Pruning after the berries are gone will encourage dense growth. Part sun or part shade will make this plant happy. Although it is moderately drought tolerant, mine grows lush on a drip watering system.
Lignum vitae, listed as endangered, has been a project of the Key West Garden Club for over 20 years. To get these slow-growing trees back into the Keys community, volunteers grow them from seed and price them well below retail cost. The tree has showy bluish purple flowers that turn into a beautiful display of yellow/red seeds. Used as a specimen, in containers or on patios, it displays a crooked trunk with evergreen leaves. Full sun or part shade will keep it happy. Lignum vitae is a popular choice because it is tolerant of wet or dry soil, including our local alkaline soil. It is ideal for seaside planting. The Lyside sulphur butterfly uses it as a larval host and it is a nectar plant for many butterfly species. You can see a full-size, more-than-40-year-old specimen in the courtyard of Key West Garden Club.
The leaves of silver buttonwood have silky hairs that reflect light and show off a beautiful silvery shrub/tree. I use it as a clipped hedge to hide a fence, but it is an excellent screen or specimen. While it is a showoff, it is also a tough tree. Beautiful purple berries weigh down the branches on and off throughout the year. Our alkaline soil is just fine for this tree, and with high drought tolerance, silver buttonwood makes it a desirable pick for your yard. It is also salt tolerant, so plant it without worry near the seaside as it tolerates brackish areas that are caused by the king tides.
Jamaica caper is a great mid-canopy choice for attracting wildlife, as it provides food and cover. With nice shiny leaves and many showy purple and white flowers, it makes an excellent landscape plant. As with most native plants, it gives the gardener a relief by being low maintenance. You would only need to trim, if you wanted a smaller specimen. There is little need to water it once established. It is highly tolerant to wind and salt spray and will grow in a range of soils that drain well. While this can be used as an understory tree in part shade, it will develop flowers and seeds faster in full sun. Jamaica caper is the larval host for the Florida white butterfly.
Adding native plants to your yard and mixing them with ornamental plants provides an optimal environment for attracting birds, butterflies and insects. Watch this space for information on the best ornamental plants for our Keys environment.
Find these plants and more, along with gardening advice, at your local garden center or at the Fall Plant Sale and Artist Market sponsored by the Key West Garden Club at the West Martello Tower on Nov. 19 and 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Kitty Somerville is chair of the propagation department of the Key West Garden Club.