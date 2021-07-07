Grilling gives summertime a special meaning for many people. Those savory whiffs of barbecuing might call to mind burgers and drumsticks, but don’t forget the sweet smell of seared, steamed or skewered garden-fresh vegetables to make those colorful, flavorful side dishes too.
This summer consider adding a vegan twist to those classic veggie sides like grilled corn on the cob. By adding a vegan cheese, you can spice up your sides or make them sweet and colorful.
The corn on the cob in this creamy Grilled Corn with Garlic and Herbs recipe can be grilled alongside your main protein and is an easy way to add healthy veggies without the dairy.
To find more summer recipe ideas, visit http://www.violifefoods.com.Grilled Corn with Garlic and HerbsPrep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 30 minutes
Servings: 6
1 pack Violife Just Like Cream Cheese Original
1 garlic clove, crushed
1 tablespoon parsley, chopped
1 tablespoon oregano, chopped
salt, to taste
freshly ground pepper, to taste
6 corn cobs
pink pepper, to taste
lime
Preheat oven to 350 F or heat grill to medium.
Mix cream cheese substitute, chopped garlic, parsley and oregano. Season with salt and pepper, to taste, and place on baking sheet. Twist sides and refrigerate 1 hour.
Grill corn or bake 30-35 minutes, or until tender.
Remove cream cheese mixture from baking sheet and cut into slices. Place on top of each corn cob. Sprinkle with pink pepper, to taste, and serve with lime.