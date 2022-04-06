When it’s time to break out the grill for home-cooked meals in the great outdoors, the smell of fresh flavors on the grates offers the reprieve of something new.
For your next cookout with loved ones, enjoy all the flavor and none of the hassle with Grilled Quinoa Paella. Made with Success Tri-Color Quinoa and its boil-in-bag process that takes just 10 minutes, you can celebrate more moments around the grill and spend less time in the kitchen.
If you’re the kind of person who struggles deciding between proteins, this recipe is for you, as it’s loaded with chicken, chorizo sausage and shrimp. Combined with an array of veggies, it’s ideal for sharing with family and friends.
Preheat grill to medium-high heat; grease grates well.
Prepare quinoa according to package directions, substituting chicken broth for water. Drain, reserving 1 cup chicken broth.
In large saucepan, stir diced tomatoes with reserved chicken broth; bring to boil. Cook 3-5 minutes, or until thickened slightly. Stir in quinoa, peas and smoked paprika. Cook 1 minute. Cover and let stand 10 minutes.
In small bowl, stir olive oil, garlic, paprika, salt and pepper. Brush marinade over onion and red pepper. Toss half of remaining marinade with chicken and remaining marinade with shrimp.
Grill chicken 6-8 minutes per side, or until well-marked and internal temperature reaches 165 F. Grill sausages, turning occasionally, 6-8 minutes, or until well-marked and heated through. Grill shrimp 2-3 minutes per side, or until well-marked and cooked through. Grill red pepper and onion 2-3 minutes per side, or until well-marked and tender.
Chop chicken, sausage, red pepper and onion into bite-size pieces. Stir into quinoa mixture. Stir in shrimp, parsley and lemon juice. Serve warm or at room temperature.