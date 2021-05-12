Let me make this perfectly clear up front. This book won’t be for everyone due to its dark, graphic writing. It is gritty, disturbing and chilling and involves sexual crimes. I didn’t think it was possible to squeeze so much darkness into 300 pages, but that is exactly what T.R. Ragan has done with “Don’t Make A Sound.” It also involves some really bad-ass vigilante women.
Having made that disclaimer, let me be more specific. There are two separate main storylines that eventually intertwine. Storyline no. 1: Three sisters — Sawyer, Aria and Harper — have disturbing and horrific pasts but are doing their best to cope with their trauma while trying to live somewhat normal lives. That is until their grandmother dies, and Sawyer, who has been recently promoted to be a crime reporter in Sacramento, travels back to River Rock, their original hometown, for the funeral and must deal with her cold, distant and now estranged parents. River Rock has a dark, menacing history. During the sisters’ childhood two young girls were mysteriously murdered and Sawyer’s best friend, Rebecca, disappeared. The crimes and disappearance remain a mystery to this day. Sawyer only wants to briefly face their parents one last time, attend the funeral and immediately leave, but things don’t work out as planned. A new murder occurs — this time a 16-year-old girl — and Sawyer feels compelled to remain in River Rock to cover the story for her newspaper.
Storyline no. 2: In Sacramento, a group of five women form an alliance and call themselves The Crew. They go by the fictitious names of Malice, Lily, Bug, Cleo, and Psycho. Years of mental, physical and sexual abuse is what has brought them together. Their belief is that the only way there will ever be justice is if they administer punishment on the perpetrators themselves. They have taken back control of their lives by personally administering the criminals’ punishment. They do not intend to kill these people. They will secure their target, make them aware of the harm they have done, punish them, and when they determine these people have been rehabilitated, they will release these criminals back into society. With these two storylines, there are some things that appear to be disparate, but it all does eventually fit.
Now some observations: This book had some of the sickest characters I’ve ever had the displeasure to meet. They were so sick that it was almost overwhelming. Now I will make a confession. I enjoyed how the women got revenge on the men who had harmed them. I will also admit, however, that at the same time, it disturbed me. There is a lot going on in this book. There are numerous plots to follow and lots of characters. Some readers may feel that there is too much going on. There were plenty of plot threads. Some were wrapped up, but some were left hanging. Most of this book comes from Sawyer’s viewpoint, but there are other viewpoints in it as well.
While this book illustrates how abused women can retaliate against the monstrous men in our society by working together, it also reveals the sobering truth that while revenge is cathartic, it is in itself not sufficient to heal old wounds. Since this book was marketed as “Sawyer number one,” I am curious what is in store for Sawyer as the series progresses.
Reviewed by David Beckwith, author of ‘A Demonic Conspiracy.’