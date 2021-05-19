Hye-Young Pyun received numerous accolades and won most of Korea’s top literary awards for “The Hole,” a depressing story about the new life of a person who wakes up after being in a coma from an auto accident to find himself disabled, disfigured and carrying the burden of killing his wife in the accident. Her books are written in Korean and have been translated into English.
Her new book, “The Law of Lines,” is equally dark and morose. Her themes are grief, desperation, revenge, isolation, class, justice, corruption and greed. It’s also about the cycle of poverty that has been seen all around the world. She examines in a gloomy and gutsy manner people who have been beaten down in a class system that always seems to work against them. The book was mis-marketed as a slow-burning thriller. I wouldn’t call it a thriller, though there is a little tension, and it’s even on the outer edges of being considered a crime novel. I would consider it to be a highly literate character analysis piece. It is a read that takes perseverance. There’s tons of philosophy throughout the book, and an air of squalor lingers over most scenes.
With that being said, let me give you a synopsis of the story: The book follows the parallel lines of two Korean women whose lives are upended by a sudden loss. When Se-oh, a recluse who lives with her father, returns home after running an errand, she finds their house in flames from a gas explosion. Her father dies and she is forced back into the world she was trying to escape. The police detective concludes that her father caused the explosion to kill himself to escape overwhelming debts that Se-oh knows nothing about. Se-oh, however, suspects foul play by an overly aggressive debt collector and devotes her life to vengeance.
At the same time, Ki-Jeong, a beleaguered, marginally successful teacher who hates her students and her profession, receives a phone call that her estranged, college-student, half-sister has drowned in what police have determined is a suicide. She is not satisfied with that conclusion and launches her own investigation into the matter. Her half-sister’s cell phone reveals she was caught up in a thicket of lies and trapped in a nightmarish pyramid scheme that preyed on college students. One of the contacts in the call log is Se-oh.
This is not a story of two bold young heroines. Both women are lost and depressed with their lives. They are brought together by failure. This is the kind of story that is all about characters. There are some wickedly clever moments, plenty of interesting observations about Korean society and some fascinating discussions about justice.
There are times that the first half of the book is gripping, but it loses a lot of its momentum in the second half. Ki-Jeong sort of disappears, and a lengthy discussion ensues about what drove Se-oh into hiding. When the two women’s paths finally do cross, their interaction turns out to be somewhat underwhelming. Also, the ending seemed to be a bit ill-defined. Maybe certain things were lost in translation, but I do think this story could have been more complete.
Reviewed by David Beckwith, author of ‘A Demonic Conspiracy.’