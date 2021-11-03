Author David Putnam is a retired law enforcement professional with 30 years of experience under his belt. He brings this long background into his Bruno Johnson series. He states in his author’s endnote that all the incidents in this book were inspired by actual cases he encountered during his career. For me, this brought more realism into both the plot and the characters. In one scene, a parolee slits his own throat rather than face recapture. This was based on Putnam’s actual experience. Though “The Innocents” goes from dark to darker as it delves into the inner workings and failings of modern police work and the frailties of people on both sides of the law, there is enough levity to keep it from being depressingly dark.
Despite this being the fifth book in the series, it is a prequel to the other four. The protagonist is Bruno Johnson, a newly minted, Black deputy in L.A. County’s Violent Crimes Unit. Bruno was carefully reared by his post office mail carrier father to have a strong moral compass, but he also has a temper he can barely control in the face of injustice. This temperament can sometimes bring Bruno into conflict with his law enforcement calling as he strives to make a difference in a world full of corruption, drugs and every man being for himself.
The story begins with the 25-year-old Bruno being in the shower with his boss’ curvaceous, red-headed secretary when there is a knock at his door. When he opens it, despite his shower mate’s wheedling objections, he finds a former girlfriend, Sonja, thrusting a 2-week-old, unnamed baby girl that he never knew existed into his hands as she tells him that he’s the father, that she cannot cope with a baby and that “he’s all yours.” She then flees, giving Bruno no contact information, and he is suddenly a bachelor father. How’s that for an opening?
As if his life couldn’t possibly get more complicated, Bruno is assigned to go undercover to build evidence against two narcotics officers who are suspected of running a side business as contract killers. He soon finds out that no one involved is trustworthy. Are the bad guys really at fault, or has he been set up by the good guys? What are his right moves? Is Bruno a hero or a chump? As in real life, you sometimes don’t know the answers until it’s too late. I’ll suspend my synopsis at this point so that I don’t spoil the story.
The narrative-driven tale is from Bruno’s first-person point of view. You will not find any supermen in this story. Bruno is us. He’s a regular human, not a TV hero, who can MacGyver his way through rough spots. As he sweats each new situation, you feel like you are there. The action in this police procedural is nonstop and runs the gamut from the mundane to the complex. It is hard to tell the good guys from the bad guys since some are both. Bruno has to juggle training a new partner; dealing with unreliable co-workers; uncovering corruption, backstabbing and double-dealing; and solving violent crimes. I will warn you now that you won’t know until the last “reel” who are the good guys and who are the bad guys. When you’ve read the final page, you still might not be sure about some of them.
Reviewed by David Beckwith, author of “A Demonic Conspiracy.”