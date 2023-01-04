New Year’s Eve used to be a big night of party splendor. I planned my costume for weeks, increasing the glitter with each addition. I also armed the coffee pot so that all I had to do was flip the switch on New Year’s morning in case I over imbibed the night before.

But those days have since past. The question now is whether I can stay awake until midnight when my usual bedtime is 9 o’clock? This problem has resulted in an entire new plan for my use of coffee. Now I imbibe my coffee the evening of Dec. 31 so that I can stay awake to welcome the new year. The coffee is still useful but the timing and motivation has altered.