It’s the 1970s in Baltimore, Maryland. Fourteen-year-old Mary Jane Dillard is a good, non-rebellious girl. She doesn’t listen to rock music but instead loves Broadway show tunes. She sings in her Protestant church choir. She has grown up in a conservative, traditional household that even has a picture of President Ford hanging on the wall. Her father works and her mother is a homemaker who makes sure that dinner is always on time. The Dillards have all the trappings of a rich, white family. Their concerns rarely ever extend beyond comfortingly banal things like cooking, gardening and churchgoing. They belong to a country club that excludes Blacks and Jews. They live in an elegant home in a posh neighborhood. Mary Jane attends a private school. Their life is rigid, boring and sheltered.
This is about to change for Mary Jane when a new family with a 5-year-old daughter buys a home in their neighborhood, and Mary Jane finds herself in a world that couldn’t be farther from her own. The free-spirited Cones are nothing like the Dillards. They are Jewish. Richard Cone is a psychiatrist who uses his garage as an office. His wife, Bonnie, who never wears a bra or cooks, is the opposite of Mary Jane’s mother. The Cones are warm and loving and very open to discussing any topic, including sex and drugs. Their home is chaotic, messy, with a refrigerator filled with mostly spoiled food. Secretly living with them for the summer is one of Richard’s patients, a famous rock star and his extremely popular TV and movie celebrity wife so Richard can help him kick is heroin addiction.
The Cones hire Mary Jane for the summer to be their daughter Izzy’s private daily babysitter and companion. However, Mary Jane is sworn to secrecy even from her parents about the goings-ons at the Cone residence and who is living there. As you might imagine, Mary Jane uses her rigid upbringing to introduce some measure of order to the Cone household.
This debut novel, “Mary Jane,” by Jessica Anya Blau was promoted as a coming-of-age story, but it is much more. It touches on topics like antisemitism, racism and drug addiction, but they are handled in a humorous, well-explained way. Instead of running out the door, Mary Jane learns to love this family. For the first time she learns to say, “I love you.” What ensues is a both funny and sad, heartwarming tale as Mary Jane begins to learn things about herself.
The story is narrated by Mary Jane. While it’s not easy to write in the voice of a child, the author seems to have gotten it right. If there is a weakness with the book, it’s that the bulk of the story focuses on the Cones’ viewpoint, while ignoring that of the Dillards until the end. It seems often that the author expects the reader to delight in the Cones’ irresponsibility and chaos as a refreshing form of rebellion. It seemed that as long as they are kind, and as long as they kiss and encourage their 5-year-old that they couldn’t be described as being neglectful. It was almost like the author was saying in a black-and-white way that disciplined and straitlaced are bad and bohemian, free-spirited and flaky are good.
Bottom line is that this is largely a heartwarming story about family and acceptance but also finding your own happiness.
Reviewed by David Beckwith, author of “A Treasure Conspiracy.”