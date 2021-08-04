Satire is one of mankind’s oldest forms of writing, going back to the civilizations of ancient Egypt, Greece and Rome. Most often employed in fiction, satire takes our vices, follies, abuses and shortcomings and holds them up to ridicule. It uses a wide variety of literary techniques including sarcasm, parody, burlesque, exaggeration, juxtaposition, comparison, analogy and double entendre as its weapons. I have been attracted to satire since my youth when I wrote a term paper on the great satirist Jonathan Swift and rabidly followed the daily exploits of Li’l Abner and Pogo. Vero Beach resident and former Islamorada resident Carl Hiaasen is one of the modern masters of the genre, a fact that comes through loud and clear in “Squeeze Me.”
Let me make one thing perfectly clear at this point. If you are a “Trumpeteer” and don’t have a sense of humor, do not buy this book because Hiaasen writes from the point of view of a confirmed Democrat. Now that I’ve gotten that disclaimer out of the way, let me tell you a little bit about the story.
In this book, Hiaasen aims his sword at ultra-rich Palm Beach well before the most recent election during the height of gala season. As the story begins, Lipid House, a mansion near the Casa Bellicosa (the sitting president’s winter White House) is hosting the White Ibis Ball, a fundraiser for irritable bowel syndrome. Drunken 72-year-old, indescribably wealthy multiple-time divorcee and widow Kiki Pew Fitzsimmons goes missing from the ball. She is last seen out by the property’s large, murky koi pond. Only a half-bitten Ecstasy tablet is found at the scene. Kiki is a fierce supporter of the president and a founding member of the POTUSSIES, an elderly, all-female, fervent presidential fan club. The organization’s president, Fay Alex Riptoad, of the compost and iron ore Riptoads, and fellow member Yirmma Skyy Frick, of the personal lubricant Fricks, pull out all the stops to locate their friend, including offering a sizable reward for information. The president immediately declares that the crime was committed by vile, illegal immigrants and an innocent Honduran is unjustly arrested.
The story is told from the point of view of Angie Armstrong, an ex-veterinarian and ex-wildlife officer who was herself once unjustly sent to prison after she was convicted of aiding an alligator in biting off a poacher’s hand. She makes a smart and savvy protagonist. She is now in the business of removing unwanted wildlife from Palm Beach County homes and businesses. The night of the gala she had been called to remove a giant Burmese python from Lipid House by the nervous groundskeeper who is afraid it will upset the guests. Starting to get the picture?
There is an abundance of black humor and zaniness. While the president is never called by name, Hiaasen’s target is unmistakable. His POTUS is an overweight, loathsome, uncultured person who tweets constantly with rants and raves about a wide variety of topics, especially conspiracy theories. He also is a fervent user of hair dyes, bronzing cremes and tanning beds. His Secret Service code name is Mastadon, which he loves so much that he has asked his chief of staff to arrange for him to meet one at the National Zoo (his chief of staff has put him off saying that it is on loan to New Zealand’s zoo).
I’ll stop here and wind up by just saying that this book is classic, typical Hiaasen.
Reviewed by David Beckwith, author of ‘A Treasure Conspiracy.’